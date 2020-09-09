Jewish writer Amos Luzzatto dies at 92
ROME
09 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 9 - Amos Luzzatto, a writer, university professor, scholar and former head of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI), died Wednesday in his Rome home aged 92. "An extraordinary man and leader has passed," said UCEI President Noemi Di Segni. She said Luzzatto, a former two-time UCEI president, had left "an indelible mark on the whole of Italian society" as "an essayist and active popularizer of the multi-millennial Jewish experience". She said it was a "profound mark, with a thousand incessant battles waged to affirm human rights, defend Holocaust Remembrance, and fight against all forms of hatred, racism and prejudice". (ANSA).
