ROME

Sisterhood is strength says Dante in Venice

Acclaimed theatre director presents 'Le Sorelle Macaluso'

Sisterhood is strength says Dante in Venice

ROME, SEP 9 - Sisterhood is strength, acclaimed Italian playwright and theatre director Emma Dante said in presenting her latest film, 'Le Sorelle Macaluso', at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. The film, which is among four Italian offerings vying for the Golden Lion, is a tale of love, death and family ties among five sisters in a high-rise flat on the outskirts of Palermo, seen in childhood, adulthood and old age. "Sisterhood takes me back to my childhood, it makes me think of all the women that are able to be supportive and happy if one of them is successful, it makes me think about women warriors and conquests and then about love, the ties that bind, and the strength you get when you are together rather than alone, and finally about freedom," said Dante, 53, who is form Palermo herself. The Macaluso Sisters is taken from her play of the same name, which won Italy's prestigious Ubu Prize. "The film adds to the story of these five sisters seen throughout their life another body, another protagonist: the home, the centre of everything, of fights, links, memories, and death," said Dante. "The home, our centre together with the family, the mirror to everything". Dante, also a stage actress, wrote, directed and starred in the 2013 film A Street in Palermo, which gained a positive critical response. (ANSA).

