EU Recovery Fund time has lengthened - Conte

ROME, SEP 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the EU's timeframe to deliver Recovery Fund cash has lengthened. "We had gotten ready to deliver it (the Recovery Plan), nice and complete, in the middle of October," Conte told a news conference. "But then, even though we worked hard this summer, the timeframe of the Commission lengthened. "Brussels has asked us not to deliver the complete version, but the guidelines. "Today we have approved the guidelines and we can send them to parliament already". The government's guidelines for the Recovery Plan aim to qualify for the 209 billion euros that Italy is set to get from the European Union's 750 billion euro post-COVID Recovery Fund. The guidelines have been set out in 30 pages of text plus six 'macro-missions', government sources said. Government sources said the six missions concern: digitization and innovation; ecological transition; health; infrastructure marked by sustainability; education and research; and social and territorial inclusion. One of the projects listed is a structural reform of the labour tax wedge via a progressive reform of personal income tax IRPEF, sources said. The plan also envisages a 'fairer' revision of social buffers within the framework of labour market reform to be achieved by April next year. Among the missions is the completion of the national fibre-optic telecoms network, the gradual decarbonization of transport, and the fiber-optic cabling of schools and universities. The plan also aimed to double economic growth to bring it into line with the Eu average of 1.6% and boost the employment rate by 10 percentage points to arrive at the EU average of 73.2%. Other targets include: "raising indicators of wellbeing, equity and environmental sustainability; and reducing the territorial gaps in GDP, income and wellbeing, given that the north-south gap has widened in terms of GDP, employment and living standards. The government also plans to promote "a recovery in the fertility rate", to reduce school dropout rates, reinforce safety and security with regard to natural disasters, and guarantee the sustainability of public finances. Rome is set to benefit from the largest chunk of the Recovery Fund, as it has been hardest hit by the economic earthquake caused by the COVID emergency. Bit in order to qualify it must propose projects which must be approved by Brussels. Premier Conte has already announced that the government will present a swathe of green-economy and digitization projects along with schemes aimed at helping the jobless and young and projects aimed at reducing the north-south gap (ANSA).