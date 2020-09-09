Coronavirus: 14 dead, infections on the rise

Jewish writer Amos Luzzatto dies at 92
ROME
09 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 9 - The latest daily tally from the coronavirus in Italy shows 14 dead and 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, the health ministry said Wednesday. The deaths and number of cases were up on Tuesday's gain of 1,370 cases and 10 victims. The number of tests was slightly up at 96,000, against 92,000 Tuesday. Italy has seen over 35,000 virus-related deaths. The tally of cases is nearly 280,000. (ANSA).
