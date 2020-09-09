Berlusconi's condition developing positively - doctor

ROME, SEP 9 - Silvio Berlusconi's condition is continuing to improve, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo said in a update on Wednesday. The ex-premier and leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia six days ago. "The clinical evolution of the lung infection continues to be favourable," Zangrillo said in a statement. "All the parameters monitored have highly comforting values" Berlusconi described COVID-19 as "hellish" on Tuesday when he made a surprise call from his hospital bed in Milan to a rally for his Forza Italia (FI) party. "I'm fighting to emerge from this hellish illness," said Berlusconi, who turns 84 later this month. "It's very bad". (ANSA).