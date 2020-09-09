Berlusconi's condition developing positively - doctor

Jewish writer Amos Luzzatto dies at 92
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Monopoli, sigilli a villa in area sottoposta a vincolo paesaggistico
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Allarme contagi a Polignano, in allerta Protezione civile. Sindaco: «Situazione delicata, test già da oggi».
E in Puglia 143 nuovi casi in 24 ore
Covid, cresce il focolaio «Sop» a Polignano: salgono a 105 i positivi. Code ai drive-in per i tamponi. In Puglia altri 99 casi
ROME
09 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 9 - Silvio Berlusconi's condition is continuing to improve, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo said in a update on Wednesday. The ex-premier and leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia six days ago. "The clinical evolution of the lung infection continues to be favourable," Zangrillo said in a statement. "All the parameters monitored have highly comforting values" Berlusconi described COVID-19 as "hellish" on Tuesday when he made a surprise call from his hospital bed in Milan to a rally for his Forza Italia (FI) party. "I'm fighting to emerge from this hellish illness," said Berlusconi, who turns 84 later this month. "It's very bad". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su