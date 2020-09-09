Mercoledì 09 Settembre 2020 | 18:06

ROME

Done max to give kids best says Conte on school reopening

PM thanks pupils for enduring lockdown, urges confidence

Done max to give kids best says Conte on school reopening

ROME, SEP 9 - The government has done "the maximum" to make sure Italian schoolchildren have the "best conditions" when schools reopen after a six-month COVID lockdown next Monday, Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference on the government's moves Wednesday. Speaking alongside Education Minister Lucia Azzolina, Conte said 11 million facemasks had been delivered to schools for the reopening. He said that single-pupil desks would be all delivered by the end of October. Conte said the reopening was a "challenge for he Italian system". The premier said that reopening schools safely "has been, is, and will be the beacon for this government". Conte said it was only to be expected that there will be fresh infections in schools. He said that temperatures will be taken at home, and that schoolbuses would be only 80% full. Schools will be temporarily closed as any positive pupils self-isolate and get eventual treatment, he said. Conte also said the government would provide investments to cut class sizes, saying there will be "no more classrooms packed out like roosts". He urged pupils to respect the rules, including a safe distance of at least one metre, and "have confidence in the future. "Thank you young people, you have paid the highest price," he added. Conte stressed that "the new school requires a collective effort" and said that "this will be a new start, and the crisis is a spur to improve". He said "this is a challenge that we want to win together". Conte said "schools will reopen on schedule on September 14". Answering a question, the premier rued out a government reshuffle on September 15. He said "things work when there is a collective effort". Azzolina echoed Conte in saying the government had made every effort to make sure schools can reopen as safely and securely as possible. "It was right to close when we did, but now we must reopen," she said. "Schools are the least risky places there are," she went on. Azzolina said there had been "interventions" in some 10,000 classrooms. "We have worked hard to guarantee the one-metre distance," she said. The centre-right opposition have said plans for the reopening are still "chaotic" and have announced a no-confidence motion in Azzolina. Transport Minister Paola De Micheli also addressed the press conference. She said that facemasks would continue to be compulsory on public transport. De Micheli said that buses could be more than 80% full if their journey time was under 15 minutes. (ANSA).

