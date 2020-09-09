Man who killed daughter term hiked from 16 yrs to life

Done max to give kids best - Conte on school reopening
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Monopoli, sigilli a villa in area sottoposta a vincolo paesaggistico
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Allarme contagi a Polignano, in allerta Protezione civile. Sindaco: «Situazione delicata, test già da oggi».
E in Puglia 143 nuovi casi in 24 ore
Covid, si allarga il focolaio di Polignano: salgono a 105 i positivi. Code ai drive-in per i tamponi. In Puglia altri 99 casi
BARI
09 Settembre 2020
BARI, SEP 9 - A Bari appeals court on Wednesday hiked the jail term for a man who suffocated to death his three-month-old daughter in 2016 from 16 years to life. The court found Giuseppe Difonzo guilty of the premeditated murder of daughter Emanuela. The murder was committed on the night of 12-13 February 2016. Difonzo was also found guilty of the attempted murder of two other family members. In giving the 16-year term, the court of first instance had issued a verdict of manslaughter. Difonzo's lawyer said he would appeal to Italy's highest court, the supreme Court of Cassation. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su