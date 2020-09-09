Mercoledì 09 Settembre 2020 | 16:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VATICAN CITY
Too many partisan interests on COVID vaccine - pope

Too many partisan interests on COVID vaccine - pope

 
BARI
Man who killed daughter term hiked from 16 yrs to life

Man who killed daughter term hiked from 16 yrs to life

 
ROME
Only structural reforms in Italy's Recovery Plan - Conte

Only structural reforms in Italy's Recovery Plan - Conte

 
PONTASSIEVE
Black woman rips Salvini's shirt and rosary off

Black woman rips Salvini's shirt and rosary off

 
FERRARA
League councillor probed for 'liking' Hitler

League councillor probed for 'liking' Hitler

 
VENICE
Skiing: Cortina worlds to see 50-60,000 spectators

Skiing: Cortina worlds to see 50-60,000 spectators

 
PONTASSIEVE
Black woman rips Salvini's shirt

Black woman rips Salvini's shirt

 
ROME
Berlusconi says COVID-19 is 'hellish'

Berlusconi says COVID-19 is 'hellish'

 
ROME
Italy makes COVID super-fast saliva test

Italy makes COVID super-fast saliva test

 
ROME
Italy's first autism-friendly supermarket opens in Monza

Italy's first autism-friendly supermarket opens in Monza

 
ROME
Another woman named to Constitutional Court

Another woman named to Constitutional Court

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, cantiere aperto: Auteri con il piccone

Bari, cantiere aperto: Auteri con il piccone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

NewsweekCoronavirus
Bari, Fiera del Levante confermata (per ora) ma l'inaugurazione sarà a porte chiuse

Bari, Fiera del Levante confermata (per ora) ma l'inaugurazione sarà a porte chiuse

 
Leccetragedia
Porto Cesareo, colpito da malore in mare: muore 66enne

Porto Cesareo, colpito da malore in mare: muore 66enne

 
FoggiaLavoro
Foggia, Professioni sanitarie: oltre mille ai test

Foggia, professioni sanitarie: oltre mille ai test

 
Brindisidegrado
Mesagne, crea   discarica abusiva, nei guai un pensionato

Mesagne, crea   discarica abusiva: nei guai un pensionato

 
TarantoLavori pubblici
Stop agli allagamenti: lavori in corso a Talsano

Stop agli allagamenti: lavori in corso a Talsano

 
PotenzaDl Semplificazioni
Potenza, «Sosta e bici? Noi anticipiamo i tempi»

Potenza, «Sosta e bici? Noi anticipiamo i tempi»

 
BatSOLIDARIETÀ
Barletta Calcio devolve parte degli incassi a Unitalsi per progetti sul territorio

Barletta Calcio devolve parte degli incassi a Unitalsi per progetti sul territorio

 
MateraOpera pubblica
Scanzano, La «Città della Pace» apre a rifugiati e lavoratori stagionali

Scanzano, La «Città della Pace» apre a rifugiati e lavoratori stagionali

 

i più letti

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

Allarme contagi a Polignano, il sindaco: «resti a casa chi aspetta il tampone»

Allarme contagi a Polignano, in allerta Protezione civile. Sindaco: «Situazione delicata, test già da oggi». 
E in Puglia 143 nuovi casi in 24 ore

Coronavirus Puglia, picco di contagi: 143 positivi, la metà nel Barese. Tre i morti

Coronavirus Puglia, picco di contagi su 3590 test: 143 positivi, la metà nel Barese. Tre morti

Tamponi drive-in a Polignano: in coda dalle 8 per il test del coronavirus

Covid, si allarga il focolaio di Polignano: salgono a 105 i positivi. Code ai drive-in per i tamponi. In Puglia altri 99 casi

Covid, l'odissea di Daniela dal letto di ospedale

Covid, l'odissea di Daniela dal letto di ospedale. «State attenti»

ROME

Only structural reforms in Italy's Recovery Plan - Conte

Premier says Italy could apply for ESM funds

Only structural reforms in Italy's Recovery Plan - Conte

ROME, SEP 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said that Italy's Recovery Plan will be "strong and robust, with the aim of kicking off structural reforms". Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the EU's 750-billion-euro fund to help States recover from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Festa dell'Unità festival in Modena late on Tuesday, Conte also said Italy could still take up the option to apply for billions of euros of low-interest funding from the European Stability Mechanism, despite reservations by many about whether this could come with strings attached, including from within his ruling alliance. "If it is needed, we will asses things together and I will propose a solution in parliament," he said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati