Only structural reforms in Italy's Recovery Plan - Conte

ROME, SEP 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said that Italy's Recovery Plan will be "strong and robust, with the aim of kicking off structural reforms". Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the EU's 750-billion-euro fund to help States recover from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Festa dell'Unità festival in Modena late on Tuesday, Conte also said Italy could still take up the option to apply for billions of euros of low-interest funding from the European Stability Mechanism, despite reservations by many about whether this could come with strings attached, including from within his ruling alliance. "If it is needed, we will asses things together and I will propose a solution in parliament," he said. (ANSA).