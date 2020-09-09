Skiing: Cortina worlds to see 50-60,000 spectators

VENICE, SEP 9 - The skiing world championships in Cortina next February will see around 50-60,000 spectators, the head of the organising committee said in Venice Wednesday. Valerio Giacobbi said crowds would be "around half the 120,000 we would have expected before COVID-19". He said there would be around 5,000 spectators on the days of highest attendance. He said "we are working with health authorities to welcome spectators in safety. "It's difficult to give precise numbers, but the capacity will be around half what we thought before the emergency". The event is scheduled to take place from February 7 to 21 next year. Ticket will go on sale on October 19, Giacobbi said. Giacobbi is managing director of the Cortina 2021 committee. (ANSA).