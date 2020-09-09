League councillor probed for 'liking' Hitler

FERRARA, SEP 9 - A councillor from the rightwing nationalist League party has been placed under investigation after 'liking' a Facebook post that hailed Hitler and the ovens of the Nazi death camps. Luca Caprini, a town councillor in Ferrara in Emilia-Romagna, has been placed under investigation for propaganda and instigation to commit crimes out of motives of racial discrimination. The author of the post, local businessman Marco Faccini, has also been placed under investigation. The two men's homes were searched by DIGOS security police. The incriminated post was meant to attack leftwing activist and singer Sergio Sylvestre. It asked "but that man with the mustache who operated the ovens, isn't he here any more (when he's needed)?" Police said Caprini and Faccini may be charged soon. (ANSA).