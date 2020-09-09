Italy makes COVID super-fast saliva test

ROME, SEP 9 - Italy has come up with a super-fast saliva test for COVID-19. The new test has been made by a company at Merate near Lecco north of Milan. It is called Daily Tampon. It achieves results in just three minutes. The test has been realised with the collaboration of the Sannio University. It has already been approved by the health ministry, paving the way for imminent production. (ANSA).