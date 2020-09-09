Berlusconi says COVID-19 is 'hellish'

League councillor probed for 'liking' Hitler
ROME
09 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 9 - Silvio Berlusconi described COVID-19 as "hellish" on Tuesday when he made a surprise call from his hospital bed in Milan to a rally for his Forza Italia (FI) party. The ex.-premier and media billionaire was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia six days ago. "I'm fighting to emerge from this hellish illness," said Berlusconi, who turns 84 later this month. "It's very bad". (ANSA).
