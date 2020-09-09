Mercoledì 09 Settembre 2020 | 14:59

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

FERRARA
League councillor probed for 'liking' Hitler

League councillor probed for 'liking' Hitler

 
VENICE
Skiing: Cortina worlds to see 50-60,000 spectators

Skiing: Cortina worlds to see 50-60,000 spectators

 
PONTASSIEVE
Black woman rips Salvini's shirt

Black woman rips Salvini's shirt

 
ROME
Berlusconi says COVID-19 is 'hellish'

Berlusconi says COVID-19 is 'hellish'

 
ROME
Italy makes COVID super-fast saliva test

Italy makes COVID super-fast saliva test

 
ROME
Italy's first autism-friendly supermarket opens in Monza

Italy's first autism-friendly supermarket opens in Monza

 
ROME
Another woman named to Constitutional Court

Another woman named to Constitutional Court

 
ROME
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine testing suspended

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine testing suspended

 
ROME
Full-time teaching to continue says Azzolina

Full-time teaching to continue says Azzolina

 
VELLETRI
3 held in jail, 1 under house arrest in Willy slaying

3 held in jail, 1 under house arrest in Willy slaying

 
ROME
Mutti revolutionizes the tomato world with Sul Campo project

Mutti revolutionizes the tomato world with Sul Campo project

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, cantiere aperto: Auteri con il piccone

Bari, cantiere aperto: Auteri con il piccone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barila sentenza
Altamura, soffocò figlia di tre mesi: condannato all'ergastolo padre 32enne

Altamura, soffocò figlia di tre mesi: condannato all'ergastolo padre 32enne

 
Foggiaverso il voto
Foggia, Cesa (Udc) e Maria Fida Moro: «Forte sostegno a Fitto»

Foggia, Cesa (Udc) e Maria Fida Moro: «Forte sostegno a Fitto»

 
PotenzaDl Semplificazioni
Potenza, «Sosta e bici? Noi anticipiamo i tempi»

Potenza, «Sosta e bici? Noi anticipiamo i tempi»

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Fasano, sciolta la prognosi per ex manager Tatò: era caduto nella sua masseria

Fasano, sciolta la prognosi per ex manager Tatò: era caduto nella sua masseria

 
BatSOLIDARIETÀ
Barletta Calcio devolve parte degli incassi a Unitalsi per progetti sul territorio

Barletta Calcio devolve parte degli incassi a Unitalsi per progetti sul territorio

 
LecceIl fatto
San Foca, ragazzino picchiato: la denuncia

San Foca, ragazzino picchiato: la denuncia

 
MateraOpera pubblica
Scanzano, La «Città della Pace» apre a rifugiati e lavoratori stagionali

Scanzano, La «Città della Pace» apre a rifugiati e lavoratori stagionali

 
Tarantola vertenza
Mittal Taranto, si riunisce consiglio di fabbrica per decidere forme di mobilitazione

Mittal Taranto, si riunisce consiglio di fabbrica per decidere forme di mobilitazione

 

i più letti

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

Allarme contagi a Polignano, il sindaco: «resti a casa chi aspetta il tampone»

Allarme contagi a Polignano, in allerta Protezione civile. Sindaco: «Situazione delicata, test già da oggi». 
E in Puglia 143 nuovi casi in 24 ore

Coronavirus Puglia, picco di contagi: 143 positivi, la metà nel Barese. Tre i morti

Coronavirus Puglia, picco di contagi su 3590 test: 143 positivi, la metà nel Barese. Tre morti

Covid, l'odissea di Daniela dal letto di ospedale

Covid, l'odissea di Daniela dal letto di ospedale. «State attenti»

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020

ROME

Another woman named to Constitutional Court

Pisa lecturer Navarretta tapped ahead of Cartabia's term end

Another woman named to Constitutional Court

ROME, SEP 9 - Another woman judge has been named to the Constitutional Court as the mandate of its female president is set to run out. President Sergio Mattarella tapped Emanuela Navarretta, a lecturer in private law at the University of Pisa. Constitutional Court chief Marta Cartabia's term ends on Sunday, September 13. Politicians from all sides of he spectrum congratulated Navarretta, saying she was one of Italy's top jurists. They also thanked Cartabia for her "sterling work". The Constitutional Court is the arbiter of whether laws and policy comply with Italy's postwar Constitution. It is one of Italy's two supreme courts. The other is the Cassation Court, which is the final level of ordinary justice. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati