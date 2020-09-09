Another woman named to Constitutional Court

ROME, SEP 9 - Another woman judge has been named to the Constitutional Court as the mandate of its female president is set to run out. President Sergio Mattarella tapped Emanuela Navarretta, a lecturer in private law at the University of Pisa. Constitutional Court chief Marta Cartabia's term ends on Sunday, September 13. Politicians from all sides of he spectrum congratulated Navarretta, saying she was one of Italy's top jurists. They also thanked Cartabia for her "sterling work". The Constitutional Court is the arbiter of whether laws and policy comply with Italy's postwar Constitution. It is one of Italy's two supreme courts. The other is the Cassation Court, which is the final level of ordinary justice. (ANSA).