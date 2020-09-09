AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine testing suspended

ROME, SEP 9 - AstraZeneca has suspended testing of a possible COVID vaccine it has developed with Oxford University and an Italian research lab after one of the participants suffered a potentially serious adverse reaction. The temporary halt will enable the pharmaceuticals giant to revise safety and security data and protocols, it said. AstraZeneca shares fell 6% in after hours trading in New York. Piero di Lorenzo, CEO of the IRBM research lab in Pomezia south of Rome, which is involved in the project, said "an adverse clinical picture presented in only one of the 50,000 volunteers on which the vaccine has been tested". Health Minister Rioberto Speranza said last week that the first doses of the new Astrazeneca COVID vaccine should be available by the end of the year. Australia has secured a deal with AstraZeneca to supply its potential COVID-19 vaccine to its entire population free of charge, becoming the latest country to lock in supplies of the drug should trials succeed. IRBM says ion its website: "We are a partner research organization with decades of experience in translating nascent research into drug discovery programs, providing support across the drug discovery pipeline, and offering stand-alone services to our partners. Since our establishment as the Italian site of Merck Research Laboratories in 2000, we have built an unprecedented track record in drug discovery. Our collaborative efforts have led to the successful launch of four therapeutics currently on the market, and over 25 candidates in clinical trials. As a forward-looking organization grounded in global pharma heritage, high-level R&D expertise is brought to every project through our seasoned leadership team, which oversees all programs. (ANSA).