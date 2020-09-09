Mercoledì 09 Settembre 2020 | 13:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine testing suspended

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine testing suspended

 
ROME
Full-time teaching to continue says Azzolina

Full-time teaching to continue says Azzolina

 
VELLETRI
3 held in jail, 1 under house arrest in Willy slaying

3 held in jail, 1 under house arrest in Willy slaying

 
ROME
Mutti revolutionizes the tomato world with Sul Campo project

Mutti revolutionizes the tomato world with Sul Campo project

 
ROME
Town honors man who saved Italians from Argentine junta

Town honors man who saved Italians from Argentine junta

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 10 dead, cases up to 1,370

Coronavirus: 10 dead, cases up to 1,370

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

 
ROME
Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

 
BEIRUT
Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

 
ROME
Recovery Plan guidelines framed

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

 
ROME
67 cited for child porn

67 cited for child porn

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, cantiere aperto: Auteri con il piccone

Bari, cantiere aperto: Auteri con il piccone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariemergenza contagio
Bari, test sierologici a personale scuole pubbliche: da domani accessi garantiti su prenotazione

Bari, test sierologici a personale scuole pubbliche: da domani accessi garantiti su prenotazione

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Fasano, sciolta la prognosi per ex manager Tatò: era caduto nella sua masseria

Fasano, sciolta la prognosi per ex manager Tatò: era caduto nella sua masseria

 
Potenzabollettino regionale
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 14 nuovi positivi su 681 tamponi: 66 sono in isolamento

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 14 nuovi positivi su 681 tamponi: 66 sono in isolamento

 
BatSOLIDARIETÀ
Barletta Calcio devolve parte degli incassi a Unitalsi per progetti sul territorio

Barletta Calcio devolve parte degli incassi a Unitalsi per progetti sul territorio

 
LecceIl fatto
San Foca, ragazzino picchiato: la denuncia

San Foca, ragazzino picchiato: la denuncia

 
MateraOpera pubblica
Scanzano, La «Città della Pace» apre a rifugiati e lavoratori stagionali

Scanzano, La «Città della Pace» apre a rifugiati e lavoratori stagionali

 
Tarantola vertenza
Mittal Taranto, si riunisce consiglio di fabbrica per decidere forme di mobilitazione

Mittal Taranto, si riunisce consiglio di fabbrica per decidere forme di mobilitazione

 
FoggiaCoraggioso intervento
San Severo, dopo colpo in tabaccheria fuggono con 200 euro: un bandito bloccato dal figlio del titolare

San Severo, dopo colpo in tabaccheria fuggono con 200 euro: un bandito bloccato dal figlio del titolare

 

i più letti

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

Allarme contagi a Polignano, il sindaco: «resti a casa chi aspetta il tampone»

Allarme contagi a Polignano, in allerta Protezione civile. Sindaco: «Situazione delicata, test già da oggi». 
E in Puglia 143 nuovi casi in 24 ore

Coronavirus Puglia, picco di contagi: 143 positivi, la metà nel Barese. Tre i morti

Coronavirus Puglia, picco di contagi su 3590 test: 143 positivi, la metà nel Barese. Tre morti

Covid, l'odissea di Daniela dal letto di ospedale

Covid, l'odissea di Daniela dal letto di ospedale. «State attenti»

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020

ROME

Mutti revolutionizes the tomato world with Sul Campo project

InstaFactory makes it possible to work directly 'on the field'

Mutti revolutionizes the tomato world with Sul Campo project

ROME, SEP 9 - The Mutti Group is continuing its 120-year tradition of being a pioneer in the food-preserve sector with the launch of a new cutting-edge project, Sul Campo (On the Field). The idea is to capture the moment of perfect ripeness directly on the chosen terrain, concentrating a whole processing plant in a space of "just" 1,000 square metres, the area of four articulated lorries. As a result, for the first time it is possible to transform tomatoes into passata tomato puree right there where it grows - just like the name says, On the Field. The dream has come true thanks to InstaFactory, a revolutionary mobile plant that can reach and process the tomato in the place where it grows at its best moment. In just 20 minutes (rather than several hours) the harvest is ready to be bottled in a limited-edition passata which, thanks to the speed of the procedure, keeps all of its organoleptic properties and, when it comes to traceability, carries with it the name of its field of origin. "We are the first to lay down this challenge which always has the tomato and the person who works with it as the lead player," said CEO Francesco Mutti. "It represents a totally new way to conceive production". Giorgio Lecchi and Ugo Peruch, respectively the Industrial Director and Agricultural Director of Mutti Spa, admitted that "only a year ago it seemed impossible". Lecchi and Peruch are the ones who had to dismantle consolidated agricultural practices of 30 years and form a totally new team of designers "with no prejudices" in order to redesign the process and make it possible to process the tomato with very little space and in movement The plant performs all of the eight phases, from washing to packaging, with respect of the health and hygiene rules and in energy self-sufficiency, with just four operators and two logistics staff members. It is kicking off this year with the involvement of three of the 400 families of farmers that supply the Mutti group:Calza, Franzoni and Aschieri. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati