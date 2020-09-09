Mercoledì 09 Settembre 2020 | 13:30

ROME
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine testing suspended

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine testing suspended

 
ROME
Full-time teaching to continue says Azzolina

Full-time teaching to continue says Azzolina

 
VELLETRI
3 held in jail, 1 under house arrest in Willy slaying

3 held in jail, 1 under house arrest in Willy slaying

 
ROME
Mutti revolutionizes the tomato world with Sul Campo project

Mutti revolutionizes the tomato world with Sul Campo project

 
ROME
Town honors man who saved Italians from Argentine junta

Town honors man who saved Italians from Argentine junta

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 10 dead, cases up to 1,370

Coronavirus: 10 dead, cases up to 1,370

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

 
ROME
Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

 
BEIRUT
Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

 
ROME
Recovery Plan guidelines framed

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

 
ROME
67 cited for child porn

67 cited for child porn

 

Calcio
Bari, cantiere aperto: Auteri con il piccone

Bari, cantiere aperto: Auteri con il piccone

 

Bariemergenza contagio
Bari, test sierologici a personale scuole pubbliche: da domani accessi garantiti su prenotazione

Bari, test sierologici a personale scuole pubbliche: da domani accessi garantiti su prenotazione

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Fasano, sciolta la prognosi per ex manager Tatò: era caduto nella sua masseria

Fasano, sciolta la prognosi per ex manager Tatò: era caduto nella sua masseria

 
Potenzabollettino regionale
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 14 nuovi positivi su 681 tamponi: 66 sono in isolamento

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 14 nuovi positivi su 681 tamponi: 66 sono in isolamento

 
BatSOLIDARIETÀ
Barletta Calcio devolve parte degli incassi a Unitalsi per progetti sul territorio

Barletta Calcio devolve parte degli incassi a Unitalsi per progetti sul territorio

 
LecceIl fatto
San Foca, ragazzino picchiato: la denuncia

San Foca, ragazzino picchiato: la denuncia

 
MateraOpera pubblica
Scanzano, La «Città della Pace» apre a rifugiati e lavoratori stagionali

Scanzano, La «Città della Pace» apre a rifugiati e lavoratori stagionali

 
Tarantola vertenza
Mittal Taranto, si riunisce consiglio di fabbrica per decidere forme di mobilitazione

Mittal Taranto, si riunisce consiglio di fabbrica per decidere forme di mobilitazione

 
FoggiaCoraggioso intervento
San Severo, dopo colpo in tabaccheria fuggono con 200 euro: un bandito bloccato dal figlio del titolare

San Severo, dopo colpo in tabaccheria fuggono con 200 euro: un bandito bloccato dal figlio del titolare

 

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

Allarme contagi a Polignano, il sindaco: «resti a casa chi aspetta il tampone»

Allarme contagi a Polignano, in allerta Protezione civile. Sindaco: «Situazione delicata, test già da oggi». 
E in Puglia 143 nuovi casi in 24 ore

Coronavirus Puglia, picco di contagi: 143 positivi, la metà nel Barese. Tre i morti

Coronavirus Puglia, picco di contagi su 3590 test: 143 positivi, la metà nel Barese. Tre morti

Covid, l'odissea di Daniela dal letto di ospedale

Covid, l'odissea di Daniela dal letto di ospedale. «State attenti»

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020

VELLETRI

3 held in jail, 1 under house arrest in Willy slaying

MMA brothers, 2 others accused of killing Cape-Verdian-Italian

3 held in jail, 1 under house arrest in Willy slaying

VELLETRI, SEP 9 - A judge on Wednesday sent three men to pretrial detention in jail and one to house arrest in the beating death of Cape Verdian-Italian Willy Monteiro Duarte in a town near Rome at the weekend. The 21-year-old was beaten to death in the street in Colleferro in a case that has shocked Italy. He was allegedly attacked by the four after trying to defend a friend of his from their alleged brutality. The preliminary investigations judge in Velletri near Rome upheld arrest warrants against the four: brothers Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli, and Francesco Belleggia. The four, all in their early 20s, have been charged with manslaughter. Belleggia was the one who was given house arrest. He reportedly told police he had seen the Bianchi brothers, mixed-martial arts specialists who had allegedly been involved in street violence before, kick and punch Willy. The two brothers on Tuesday said they were innocent. "We didn't touch him," the Bianchis told the preliminary investigations judge in a hearing. "We reject all the accusations. "We intervened to break it up. We saw a brawl and we came. "We are saddened and we are devastated because we are accused of a homicide we did not commit". Duarte, who had only recently become an Italian citizen, was from Paliano near Frosinone, between Rome and Naples. His four alleged assailants are from the nearby town of Artena. Domenico Marzi, the lawyer representing Monteiro's family, on Tuesday thanked Premier Giuseppe Conte for having called them. "They were moved and surprised by Premier Conte's call," Marzi said. "In the name of the family, I thank Premier Conte for the sensitivity shown by being supportive of those who have suffered violence of this kind". Willy has been described as a "fine lad" by the staff of the hotel in Artena where he worked as a sous-chef. "Everybody loved him, " said hotel director Nazareno d'Amici. The Bianchi brothers' mother said Wednesday that her sons should not be judged by photos of their gym-toned bodies poised for a fight, MMA-style. "People judge then from their Facebook photos but those are nonsense," Antonietta Di Tullio told Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview. (ANSA).

