Town honors man who saved Italians from Argentine junta

ROME, SEP 8 - A Calabrian town has honoured a local man who saved hundreds of Italians from the Argentine junta in the 1970 and 80s. Filippo Di Benedetto, a Communist union organizer, defied the military regime to forge passports and give plane tickets to Italian targets of the bloody junta that ruled the South American country, leaving thousands of 'disappeared'. Now his home town of Saracena near Reggio Calabria has named a street after him. "His story is like that of German businessman Oskar Schindler told in the Steven Spielberg film, Schindler's list, and albeit less known it has the same quality of heroism in helping save many human lives in the years of the dictatorship in Argentina," said the Saracea town council. (ANSA).