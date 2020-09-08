Martedì 08 Settembre 2020 | 18:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Town honors man who saved Italians from Argentine junta

Town honors man who saved Italians from Argentine junta

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 10 dead, cases up to 1,370

Coronavirus: 10 dead, cases up to 1,370

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

 
ROME
Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

 
BEIRUT
Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

 
ROME
Recovery Plan guidelines framed

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

 
ROME
67 cited for child porn

67 cited for child porn

 
ROME
Berlusconi still improving says doctor

Berlusconi still improving says doctor

 
VENICE
'Notturno' changed me forever Rosi says in Venice

'Notturno' changed me forever Rosi says in Venice

 
ROME
Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro

Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro

 
CREMONA
Crema woman 's remains believed found

Crema woman 's remains believed found

 

Il Biancorosso

Fine del ritiro
Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoSanità
Taranto, al via i lavori per il nuovo ospedale San Cataldo

Taranto, al via i lavori per il nuovo ospedale San Cataldo

 
BariAereoporti
Nuovo collegamento Bari-Milano Malpensa con WizzAir: dall'8 ottobre

Nuovo collegamento Bari-Milano Malpensa con WizzAir: dall'8 ottobre

 
LecceL'onoreficienza
Sagnet, il bracciante che si ribellò ai caporali, è cittadino onorario di Lecce

Sagnet, il bracciante che si ribellò ai caporali, è cittadino onorario di Lecce

 
BrindisiAsl
Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a persone scuole

Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a personale scuole

 
FoggiaIl caso
Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

 
PotenzaI dati
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

 
BatLA VICENDA
Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

 
MateraABUSIVISMO
Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

 

i più letti

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Puglia, altri 43 positivi: la metà nel Barese. Due decessi, 1.649 i test

Puglia, altri 43 positivi: la metà nel Barese. Due decessi, 1.649 i test. La regione è la quarta per ricoveri

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020

Allarme contagi a Polignano, il sindaco: «resti a casa chi aspetta il tampone»

Allarme contagi a Polignano, in allerta Protezione civile. Sindaco: «Situazione delicata, resti a casa chi aspetta il tampone. Test già da oggi».
E in Puglia 143 nuovi casi

ROME

Coronavirus: 10 dead, cases up to 1,370

Deaths down from 10 Tue, cases up by 262

Coronavirus: 10 dead, cases up to 1,370

ROME, SEP 8 - The daily coroanvirus death toll in Italy fell by two to 10 Tuesday while there were 1,370 new cases in the last 24 hours, up 262 on Monday's total, the health ministry said. The higher number of cases found was related to a large rise in tests, which almost doubled to 92,493, the ministry said. The two regions with the highest number of new cases were Lombardy (271) and Campania (249). No region had zero new infections. Italy has had over 35,000 COVID-linked deaths and there have been some 270,000 cases in all. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati