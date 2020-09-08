Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia
ROME
08 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 8 - Sending pornographic images to a minor via WhatsApp can be legitimately prosecuted as sexual violence, Italy's top court said Tuesday. The supreme Court of Cassation rejected an appeal from a man who sent sexually explicit photos to an underage girl and asked her to do the same for him. The Cassation Court's rulings set legal precedents in Italy. (ANSA).
