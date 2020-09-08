Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

REGGIO EMILIA, SEP 8 - A 44-year-old Moroccan-Italian man was run over and killed by a lorry whose driver fled the scene near Reggio Emilia on Tuesday. The accident happened at Rio Saliceto, in the Bassa Reggiana area. It took lace on a country road. The man, who lived in the town, did of injuries sustained in the impact. Investigators said it was possible the vehicle was not a lorry, but a tractor. (ANSA).