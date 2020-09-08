Martedì 08 Settembre 2020 | 17:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

REGGIO EMILIA
Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

 
ROME
Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

 
BEIRUT
Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

 
ROME
Recovery Plan guidelines framed

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

 
ROME
67 cited for child porn

67 cited for child porn

 
ROME
Berlusconi still improving says doctor

Berlusconi still improving says doctor

 
VENICE
'Notturno' changed me forever Rosi says in Venice

'Notturno' changed me forever Rosi says in Venice

 
ROME
Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro

Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro

 
CREMONA
Crema woman 's remains believed found

Crema woman 's remains believed found

 
ROME
Recovery Plan guidelines framed

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

 
ROME
Italian baby-sitter killed in Switzerland, saves 3 kids

Italian baby-sitter killed in Switzerland, saves 3 kids

 

Il Biancorosso

Fine del ritiro
Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVIl video
Polignano, dopo i casi di Covid 19 sanificato il Comune

Polignano, dopo i casi di Covid 19 sanificato il Comune

 
TarantoIl caso
Martina Franca, la Provincia non risponde e il Comune rompe i lucchetti

Martina Franca, la Provincia non risponde e il Comune rompe i lucchetti

 
LecceL'onoreficienza
Sagnet, il bracciante che si ribellò ai caporali, è cittadino onorario di Lecce

Sagnet, il bracciante che si ribellò ai caporali, è cittadino onorario di Lecce

 
BrindisiAsl
Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a persone scuole

Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a personale scuole

 
FoggiaIl caso
Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

 
PotenzaI dati
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

 
BatLA VICENDA
Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

 
MateraABUSIVISMO
Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

 

i più letti

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Puglia, altri 43 positivi: la metà nel Barese. Due decessi, 1.649 i test

Puglia, altri 43 positivi: la metà nel Barese. Due decessi, 1.649 i test. La regione è la quarta per ricoveri

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020

Foggia, positivo al Covid partecipa a nozze: 100 in isolamento

Foggia, positivo al Covid partecipa a festa di nozze: sposi e 100 invitati in quarantena

ROME

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

6 missions, swathe of projects to be presented Wednesday

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

ROME, SEP 8 - The government has framed the guidelines for the Recovery Plan that aims to qualify for the 209 billion euros that Italy is set to get from the European Union's 750 billion euro post-COVID Recovery Fund, sources said Tuesday. The guidelines have been set out in 30 pages of text plus six 'macro-missions', government sources said. They will be presented at a meeting of the Interministerial Committee for EU Affairs (CIAE) at the office of Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday morning. Government sources said the six missions concern: digitization and innovation; ecological transition; health; infrastructure marked by sustainability; education and research; and social and territorial inclusion. One of the projects listed is a structural reform of the labour tax wedge via a progressive reform of personal income tax IRPEF, sources said. The plan also envisages a 'fairer' revision of social buffers within the framework of labour market reform to be achieved by April next year. Among the missions is the completion of the national fibre-optic telecoms network, the gradual decarbonization of transport, and the fiber-optic cabling of schools and universities. The plan also aimed to double economic growth to bring it into line with the Eu average of 1.6% and boost the employment rate by 10 percentage points to arrive at the EU average of 73.2%. Other targets include: "raising indicators of wellbeing, equity and environmental sustainability; and reducing the territorial gaps in GDP, income and wellbeing, given that the north-south gap has widened in terms of GDP, employment and living standards. The government also plans to promote "a recovery in the fertility rate", to reduce school dropout rates, reinforce safety and security with regard to natural disasters, and guarantee the sustainability of public finances. Rome is set to benefit from the largest chunk of the Recovery Fund, as it has been hardest hit by the economic earthquake caused by the COVID emergency. Bit in order to qualify it must propose projects which must be approved by Brussels. Premier Conte has already announced that the government will present a swathe of green-economy and digitization projects along with schemes aimed at helping the jobless and young and projects aimed at reducing the north-south gap. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that debt generated by the Recovery Fund would be paid "via the EU's own resources and digital and green taxation". Gentiloni told the Brussels Economic Forum that "we will go back to normality" in relation to the easing of State aid and Stability Pact rules due to the emergency. "It's not forever," said Gentiloni. "But first of all we must decide on the time frame because we must give the economies the necessary time to recover". He added that "we are working on a minimum wage, I think the time is right". photo: Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (L) with Conte (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati