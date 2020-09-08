67 cited for child porn

ROME, SEP 8 - Italian police on Tuesday cited 67 people for possessing and distributing child pornography on the Internet. They have also been cited for instigation to commit paedophile acts and to distribute child pornography. Some 14 homes were raided in the probe, Carabinieri in the Ligurian coastal town of Sarzana said. The probe began in 2019 after two young men were checked for drugs possession and police found child porn on one's phone. The chatroom had participants from across Italy, police said. Genoa prosecutors are leading the probe. (ANSA).