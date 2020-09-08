Berlusconi still improving says doctor

ROME, SEP 8 - Silvio Berlusconi's condition is continuing to improve, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo said in a update on Tuesday. The ex.-premier and leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia five days ago. "Today, September 8, 2020, we can confirm the observation of a clinical picture that is constantly evolving in a positive way," Zangrillo said in the update. "All the clinical and blood-chemistry parameters monitored are reassuring". Berlusconi, who turns 84 later this month, is not in intensive care. Berlusconi's eldest daughter Marina has also tested positive for COVID like her father and two other children Barbara and Luigi, sources said Monday. Marina Berlusconi, 54, is chairwoman of the family holding company Fininvest and also chairwoman of the Mondadori publishing group. She is one of Italy's most successful businesswomen. (ANSA).