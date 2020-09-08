Martedì 08 Settembre 2020 | 17:05

REGGIO EMILIA
Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

Man run over and killed near Reggio Emilia

 
ROME
Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

Sending porn to minors is sexual violence - top court

 
BEIRUT
Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

Strong emergency pact needed in Lebanon - Conte

 
ROME
Recovery Plan guidelines framed

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

 
ROME
67 cited for child porn

67 cited for child porn

 
ROME
Berlusconi still improving says doctor

Berlusconi still improving says doctor

 
VENICE
'Notturno' changed me forever Rosi says in Venice

'Notturno' changed me forever Rosi says in Venice

 
ROME
Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro

Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro

 
CREMONA
Crema woman 's remains believed found

Crema woman 's remains believed found

 
ROME
Recovery Plan guidelines framed

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

 
ROME
Italian baby-sitter killed in Switzerland, saves 3 kids

Italian baby-sitter killed in Switzerland, saves 3 kids

 

Fine del ritiro
Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

 

Polignano, dopo i casi di Covid 19 sanificato il Comune

Polignano, dopo i casi di Covid 19 sanificato il Comune

 
Martina Franca, la Provincia non risponde e il Comune rompe i lucchetti

Martina Franca, la Provincia non risponde e il Comune rompe i lucchetti

 
Sagnet, il bracciante che si ribellò ai caporali, è cittadino onorario di Lecce

Sagnet, il bracciante che si ribellò ai caporali, è cittadino onorario di Lecce

 
Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a persone scuole

Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a personale scuole

 
Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

 
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

 
Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

 
Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

 

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Puglia, altri 43 positivi: la metà nel Barese. Due decessi, 1.649 i test

Puglia, altri 43 positivi: la metà nel Barese. Due decessi, 1.649 i test. La regione è la quarta per ricoveri

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020

Foggia, positivo al Covid partecipa a nozze: 100 in isolamento

Foggia, positivo al Covid partecipa a festa di nozze: sposi e 100 invitati in quarantena

VENICE

'Notturno' changed me forever Rosi says in Venice

Sacro GRA, Fuocoammare director tells Mideast war, refugee tales

'Notturno' changed me forever Rosi says in Venice

VENICE, SEP 8 - Italian documentary maker Gianfranco Rosi says his latest film 'Notturno', presented at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, "has changed me forever". Rosi's film on Mideast wars and refugees is one of Italy's four pictures vying for the Golden Lion this year. The Asmara-born Roman director, 63, won Venice's top prize in 2013 with Sacro GRA, a tale of wacky lives on Rome's ring road. He won the Golden Lion in Berlin in 2016 with Fuoccoamare, a migrant drama set on the stepping-stone Sicilian island of Lampedusa. Rosi told ANSA Tuesday he had been "deeply shaken" by what he filmed for Notturno on the borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon. He said he hoped the documentary would "open the eyes of people who have been anesthetized to what they see on TV about the effects of war. "What remains in me is a deep sense of love that I hope the audience will get too, this incredible sense of struggle in people who have suffered, who have had their lives overwhelmed by violence in their everyday life. "I wanted to recount their existence balanced between life and hell, try to identify with them, to establish contact and from all this bring home a different view of the Middle East". Notturno, Rosi said, "is born where breaking news on the latest shipwreck stops, on the last massacre, to try to give an intimate and profound dimension to what people only glimpse". (ANSA).

