CREMONA

Crema woman 's remains believed found

Sabrina Beccalli bones said to have been found in burnt-out car

Crema woman 's remains believed found

CREMONA, SEP 8 - Medical examiners said Tuesday they believed they had found the remains of an Italian woman who went missing from Crema in Lombardy on August 15 and is now thought to have died in her torched car. The experts issued their findings after examining 30 small scorched bone fragments and scraps of burnt clothing. They say the remains are "likely" to belong to 39-year-old Sabrina Beccalli. A 45-year-old friend of the woman, Alessandro Pasini, has been charged with killing her and disposing of the body. He denied killing Beccalli, saying she died of an drugs overdose. The woman's burnt-out car was found a couple of days after she went missing. It was found near the spot she was last seen alive. Police said Pasini had been clocked on CCTV driving the car. (ANSA).

