Recovery Plan guidelines framed

ROME, SEP 8 - The government has framed the guidelines for the Recovery Plan that aims to qualify for the 209 billion euros that Italy is set to get from the European Union's 750 billion euro post-COVID Recovery Fund, sources said Tuesday. The guidelines have been set out in 30 pages of text plus six 'macro-missions', government sources said. They will be presented at a meeting of the Interministerial Committee for EU Affairs (CIAE) at the office of Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday morning. Government sources said the six missions concern: digitization and innovation; ecological transition; health; infrastructure marked by sustainability; education and research; and social and territorial inclusion. Rome is set to benefit from the largest chunk of the Recovery Fund, as it has been hardest hit by the economic earthquake caused by the COVID emergency. Bit in order to qualify it must propose projects which must be approved by Brussels. Premier Conte has already announced that the government will present a swathe of green-economy and digitization projects along with schemes aimed at helping the jobless and young and projects aimed at reducing the north-south gap. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that debt generated by the Recovery Fund would be paid "via the EU's own resources and digital and green taxation". Gentiloni told the Brussels Economic Forum that "we will go back to normality" in relation to the easing of State aid and Stability Pact rules due to the emergency. "It's not forever," said Gentiloni. "But first of all we must decide on the time frame because we must give the economies the necessary time to recover". He added that "we are working on a minimum wage, I think the time is right". photo: Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (L) with Conte (ANSA).