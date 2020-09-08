Martedì 08 Settembre 2020 | 15:21

Il Biancorosso

Fine del ritiro
Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

Lecce L'onoreficienza
Sagnet, il bracciante che si ribellò ai caporali, è cittadino onorario di Lecce

Brindisi Asl
Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a persone scuole

Taranto Il caso
Coronavirus, un nuovo decesso tra i malati della Rsa di Ginosa Marina

Foggia Il caso
Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

Potenza I dati
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

Bari Il provvedimento
Droga ed estorsione: a Molfetta confiscati beni per 3 milioni di euro

Bat LA VICENDA
Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

Matera ABUSIVISMO
Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

ROME

Italian baby-sitter killed in Switzerland, saves 3 kids

Teresa Scavelli, 46, murdered by man with psychiatric problems

ROME, SEP 8 - An Italian baby-sitter was killed by a young man with psychiatric problems in the home she worked in in Switzerland after she managed to save three children in her care from him, Italian newspapers said Tuesday. Teresa Scavelli, 46, was originally from Calabria but had lived near Verona for several years where she had a husband and three grown children, Verona dailies said. The murder took place at San Gallo in German-speaking Switzerland a few days ago, they said. On Tuesday the woman's funeral took place at Palu' near Verona. Scavelli is survived by husband Salvatore Elia and children Simone, Giuseppe and Sarah. The murderer was shot dead by police after killing Scavelli. He was said to be Swiss. Scavelli also worked as a governess. (ANSA).

