Italian baby-sitter killed in Switzerland, saves 3 kids

ROME, SEP 8 - An Italian baby-sitter was killed by a young man with psychiatric problems in the home she worked in in Switzerland after she managed to save three children in her care from him, Italian newspapers said Tuesday. Teresa Scavelli, 46, was originally from Calabria but had lived near Verona for several years where she had a husband and three grown children, Verona dailies said. The murder took place at San Gallo in German-speaking Switzerland a few days ago, they said. On Tuesday the woman's funeral took place at Palu' near Verona. Scavelli is survived by husband Salvatore Elia and children Simone, Giuseppe and Sarah. The murderer was shot dead by police after killing Scavelli. He was said to be Swiss. Scavelli also worked as a governess. (ANSA).