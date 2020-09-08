5 convicted in Amatrice quake collapses

Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro
08 Settembre 2020
RIETI, SEP 8 - A Rieti court on Tuesday convicted five people in the August 2016 collapses of two housing blocks in Amatrice after a large earthquake hit the Lazio town and surrounding areas in central Italy. The five collectively got 36 years in jail. Some 18 people were killed and another three injured when the housing buildings collapsed on August 24, 2016. The wider quake killed 299 people on the borders of Lazio, Umbria, Marche, and Abruzzo. The five, who included construction firm managers and local building officials, were found guilty of multiple culpable manslaughter and other counts. The 6.2 magnitude quake devastated mountain towns and villages across the area. Amatrice was among the hardest hit towns. Further damage was inflicted by an October 2017 6.1 mag tremor. The second quake did not cause fatalities. A third, 5.3 mag quake hit the area in January 2017, causing further damage. (ANSA).
