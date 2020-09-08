EU resources to pay Recovery Fund debt - Gentiloni

ROME, SEP 8 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that debt generated by the Recovery Fund would be paid "via the EU's own resources and digital and green taxation". Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the EU's 750-billion-euro fund to help States recover from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gentiloni told the Brussels Economic Forum that "we will go back to normality" in relation to the easing of State aid and Stability Pact rules due to the emergency. "It's now forever," said Gentiloni. "But first of all we must decide on the time frame because we must give the economies the necessary time to recover". He added that "we are working on a minimum wage, I think the time is right". (ANSA).