Martedì 08 Settembre 2020 | 15:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro

Siblings deny beating to death young man at Colleferro

 
CREMONA
Crema woman 's remains believed found

Crema woman 's remains believed found

 
ROME
Recovery Plan guidelines framed

Recovery Plan guidelines framed

 
ROME
Italian baby-sitter killed in Switzerland, saves 3 kids

Italian baby-sitter killed in Switzerland, saves 3 kids

 
ROME
EU resources to pay Recovery Fund debt - Gentiloni

EU resources to pay Recovery Fund debt - Gentiloni

 
RIETI
5 convicted in Amatrice quake collapses

5 convicted in Amatrice quake collapses

 
PALERMO
Migrant trafficking gang smashed

Migrant trafficking gang smashed

 
ROME
Signs Italian economy recovering says ISTAT

Signs Italian economy recovering says ISTAT

 
ROME
Fitch cuts Italy 2020 GDP forecast to -10%

Fitch cuts Italy 2020 GDP forecast to -10%

 
ROME
Retail sales down in July says ISTAT

Retail sales down in July says ISTAT

 
SASSARI
Cesare Battisti goes on hunger strike in jail

Cesare Battisti goes on hunger strike in jail

 

Il Biancorosso

Fine del ritiro
Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

Biancorossi, martedì ultimo allenamento poi ritorno a Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiAsl
Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a persone scuole

Brindisi, distribuiti 8mila kit a medici per test Covid a persone scuole

 
TarantoIl caso
Coronavirus, un nuovo decesso tra i malati della Rsa di Ginosa Marina

Coronavirus, un nuovo decesso tra i malati della Rsa di Ginosa Marina

 
FoggiaIl caso
Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

Lite a Foggia, «metti la mascherina» e viene schiaffeggiata

 
PotenzaI dati
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 8 nuovi positivi: 4 solo a Potenza

 
BariIl provvedimento
Droga ed estorsione: a Molfetta confiscati beni per 3 milioni di euro

Droga ed estorsione: a Molfetta confiscati beni per 3 milioni di euro

 
BatLA VICENDA
Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

Trani, prosegue il contenzioso per l'antenna di via Alvarez

 
MateraABUSIVISMO
Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

Matera, guide abusive tra i Sassi: appello al Prefetto delle associazioni

 
LeccePaura per due senegalesi
Otranto, coppia ambulanti dimentica il figlio 3 anni in spiaggia. La «scoperta» sul bus

Otranto, coppia ambulanti dimentica il figlio 3 anni in spiaggia. La «scoperta» sul bus

 

i più letti

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Puglia, altri 43 positivi: la metà nel Barese. Due decessi, 1.649 i test

Puglia, altri 43 positivi: la metà nel Barese. Due decessi, 1.649 i test. La regione è la quarta per ricoveri

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020

Foggia, positivo al Covid partecipa a nozze: 100 in isolamento

Foggia, positivo al Covid partecipa a festa di nozze: sposi e 100 invitati in quarantena

ROME

Signs Italian economy recovering says ISTAT

Statistics agency says indicators positive since May

Signs Italian economy recovering says ISTAT

ROME, SEP 8 - ISTAT said Tuesday that there were signs that Italian economy is starting to recover from the slump caused by the coronavirus and the related lockdown and containment measures. "Italian GDP fell in the second quarter but the monthly indicators starting from May underline a recovery," the national statistics agency said in its monthly report on the Italian economy. "In June industrial production, manufacturing new orders and external trade continued to recovery. Exports increased both in EU and extra EU markets. "In August business confidence confirmed the positive trend diffused to all sectors although with various intensity. "After a drop in the second quarter, in July employment and worked hours recovered while unemployment rose". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati