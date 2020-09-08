Signs Italian economy recovering says ISTAT

ROME, SEP 8 - ISTAT said Tuesday that there were signs that Italian economy is starting to recover from the slump caused by the coronavirus and the related lockdown and containment measures. "Italian GDP fell in the second quarter but the monthly indicators starting from May underline a recovery," the national statistics agency said in its monthly report on the Italian economy. "In June industrial production, manufacturing new orders and external trade continued to recovery. Exports increased both in EU and extra EU markets. "In August business confidence confirmed the positive trend diffused to all sectors although with various intensity. "After a drop in the second quarter, in July employment and worked hours recovered while unemployment rose". (ANSA).