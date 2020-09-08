Migrant trafficking gang smashed

PALERMO, SEP 8 - Italian police on Monday smashed a migrant trafficking gang operating between Africa, Italy, and other European countries. Police arrested 10 men and issued another four warrants for men they could not locate. The gang is accused of trafficking migrants from Africa into Europe, police said. They allegedly ran migrants out of sub-Saharan Africa and other African countries into Libya, and then on to Italy on migrant boats. The gang allegedly forced migrants to pay the 'hawala' fee for their journeys and as a price of their release from Libyan detention camps. The 14 have been charged with transnational conspiracy to favour clandestine immigration, abuse of payment services, and other crimes against persons and property. The four missing traffickers are believed to have fled after being tipped off. Scores of migrant boats have washed up on Sicily and the island of Lampedusa this summer. Amid severe overcrowding and COVID fears, Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci ordered all Sicilian migrant centres closed. But the government successfully challenged his ordinance in the courts. The Lampedusa migrant centre, crammed way beyond capacity, has been emptied and hundreds of migrants have been loaded onto quarantine ships off Sicily. (ANSA).