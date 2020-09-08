Retail sales down in July says ISTAT

ROME, SEP 8 - ISTAT said Tuesday that retail sales were down in Italy in July, both with respect to June and compared to the same month in 2019. The national statistics agency said sales were down 2.2% in value terms and 3.1% in volume terms with respect to June. It said sales dropped by 7.2% in value terms and 10.2% in volume terms compared to July 2019. It said sales of clothes and leather goods plummeted by 27.9% in year-on-year terms. Retail sales were down 8.5% in the first seven months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, but online sales were up 28.5%. (ANSA).