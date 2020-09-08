Martedì 08 Settembre 2020 | 13:30

Retail sales down in July says ISTAT

Cesare Battisti goes on hunger strike in jail

Soccer: Zaniolo snaps cruciate knee ligament

F1: Alpha Tauri celebrates maiden win at Italian GP

Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

Coronavirus: infections down again, but 12 more dead

Recovery Fund may boost GDP by 3% - BoI

Berlusconi improving says personal doc

Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

Di Maio calls for new elections in Belarus

Di Maio urges Russia to punish Navalny culprits

ROME

2.2% drop on June, 7.2% year-on-year

ROME, SEP 8 - ISTAT said Tuesday that retail sales were down in Italy in July, both with respect to June and compared to the same month in 2019. The national statistics agency said sales were down 2.2% in value terms and 3.1% in volume terms with respect to June. It said sales dropped by 7.2% in value terms and 10.2% in volume terms compared to July 2019. It said sales of clothes and leather goods plummeted by 27.9% in year-on-year terms. Retail sales were down 8.5% in the first seven months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, but online sales were up 28.5%. (ANSA).

