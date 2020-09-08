Cesare Battisti goes on hunger strike in jail

Martedì 08 Settembre 2020 | 13:30

SASSARI, SEP 8 - Former leftist militant Cesare Battisti on Tuesday announced he had started a hunger strike in a Sardinian prison to protest against his solitary confinement. Battisti, 66, who is serving life for four murders committed during Italy's 'Years of Lead' of rightist and leftist terrorist violence, said the terms of his sentence set a six-month isolation period that allegedly ended in June last year. "Having exhausted all other means to uphold my rights, I find myself compelled to resort to a total hunger strike and a refusal of therapy," said Battisti, who is being treated for metabolic ailments. Battisti's announcement was contained in a letter to his lawyer, Davide Steccanella.. Steccanella said that Battisti had been in day-time solitary confinement at Oristano Prison for over a year and a half. He said this isolation was "in fact totally illegitimate". Battisti has been in prison in Italy since January 2019 after being extradited from Brazil, where he fled after becoming a successful crime writer in France. Battisti, from Sermoneta near Rome, fled France after the end of the Mitterrand Doctrine on sheltering leftist militants from Italy. In May a Cagliari surveillance court rejected Battisti's bid to be released from prison to house arrest due to COVID-19 risks. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede came under fire after the courts released hundreds of ailing high-security mafiosi due to COVID concerns. Bonafede issued a decree to bring them back to prison. On August 21 former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he was sorry for granting Battisti asylum on his last day in office at the end of 2010. Lula apologised to the families of Battisti's victims, two police, a butcher and a jeweler. He said Battisti "fooled us". Alberto Torregiani, who was left in a wheelchair when his jeweler father was killed by Battisti's PAC group in Milan and 1979, said Lula's apology was "tardy and useless". Lula's granting of asylum was revoked by a subsequent Brazilian administration. (ANSA).

