Soccer: Zaniolo snaps cruciate knee ligament

ROME, SEP 8 - AS Roma midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo is set for another long spell on the sidelines after snapping the cruciate ligament in his left knee in Italy's 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League on Monday. Roma said tests confirmed that the ligament was ruptured and said the player would undergo surgery on Wednesday. The 21-year-old, Italian soccer's most exciting young player, had only recently returned from an injury to his right knee that he suffered at the start of the year. "I thank everyone, both Roma fans and those of other teams, for the support," Zaniolo said in an Instagram post. "I'll be back soon". (ANSA).