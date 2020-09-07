F1: Alpha Tauri celebrates maiden win at Italian GP

FAENZA, SEP 7 - Renamed Italian Formula One team Alpha Tauri on Monday celebrated its maiden win in its revamped version at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Alpha Tauri, which used to be called Toro Rosso, is the Italian partner of Red Bull. Its no.1 driver Pierre Gasly won the race from Carlo Sainz Jr in a McLaren and Lance Stroll in a Racing Point. It was a bad day for the big guns like Lewis Hamilton's dominant Mercedes, while long-struggling Ferrari had another wretched day with both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc crashing out. Giancarlo Minardi, founder of the team, based in Faenza in Emilia Romagna, a hotbed of racing, said: "Yesterday there were parades of thrilled fans in Faenza and around the works. The Romagnoli are passionate when they manage to raise their heads again and there was also a touch o pride with respect to Ferrari." Gasly said: "This is amazing! I'm lost for words! It's unbelievable! I've been through so many things in the past 18 months and it's better than anything I expected. I focused hard when I re-joined Scuderia AlphaTauri. Day by day, race by race, we improved ourselves and got stronger and stronger - this team gave me my first podium in F1 last year in Brazil and today, these guys gave me my first win in Formula 1, in Italy, in Monza, with an Italian team. I'm not someone who gives up on anything, I always fought for everything in my life until I made it to F1. Today it was a great day! When I was fighting the last few laps to keep P1, I knew how gutted I would have been if I had lost it, I wouldn't have been happy with P2. I gave it everything I had - it was difficult - I pushed hard at the start of the stint to not give anyone the slipstream behind, then the last five laps were so intense, I almost shunted 10 times… I was pushing so hard! My tyres were gone but I wanted that win so much, it still feels weird to say I'm an F1 race winner. A big thanks to all of these guys here at the track and at the factory, in Faenza and Bicester, it's a great day for them too. Most of them are Italian and the HQ is in Faenza, Italy, so to win the Italian Grand Prix is amazing. Thank you all." Alpha Taur said A win involves so many things: sacrifice, courage, strength, consistency, luck, performance, emotion..but also facts and figures. Here are a few that are linked to yesterday's win at Monza for Pierre Gasly, which took Scuderia AlphaTauri and our AT01 to the top of the world! Pierre's win came 12 years on from our first Formula 1 win, also at Monza, with Sebastian Vettel at the wheel of the third car of our Toro Rosso era, the STR3. Yesterday was the team's fourth podium finish: after Monza 2008 came a third place for Daniil Kvyat in Germany and a second for Pierre in Brazil, both in 2019. The Toro Rosso era that ran from 2006 to 2019 ended with 500 points scored, the cars having covered 135,740 kilometres and 26,972 laps. In the current Scuderia AlphaTauri era, the cars have done 855 laps, 26 of them in the lead, all of those as Pierre flew to victory yesterday. A key contribution to our win in the Italian Grand Prix came from our Honda power unit. Here are our partner's F1 stats: Race starts: 450 Wins: 77 Pole Positions: 79 Fastest race laps: 65 Podiums: 139 Front row starts: 123 Races with our team: 50 Yesterday's win was Pierre Gasly's first in F1 and his second career podium. Pierre was born in Rouen, the Normandy capital, on 7 February 1996. The last win for a French driver came in the Monaco Grand Prix that same year, courtesy of Olivier Panis, when Pierre was just three months old. Here are some other interesting statistics about our French driver: GPs started 55 Fastest race laps: 2 Point scored: 167 Laps in the lead: 26 Kms in the lead: 151 Best grid position: P4 F1 debut: Malaysia 2017 This was the 80th F1 win for a French driver. Here are some French Formula 1 driver stats: French drivers who have raced in F1: 75 Current French drivers: 3 (Gasly, Grosjean, Ocon) Races started: 890 Pole Positions: 79 Podiums: 305 Fastest laps: 91 Drivers' World Titles: 4 (Alain Prost) Drivers who have won: Maurice TRINTIGNANT, François CEVERT, Jean-Pierre BELTOISE, Jacques LAFFITE, Patrick DEPAILLER, Jean-Pierre JABOUILLE, René ARNOUX, Didier PIRONI, Alain PROST, Patrick TAMBAY, Jean ALESI, Olivier PANIS, Pierre GASLY. (ANSA).