Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

PARMA, SEP 7 - This year's 77th edition of the Italian Open will be held at the Chervò Golf Club at San Vigilio di Pozzolengo near Brescia on October 22-25, Italian Golf Federation (FIG) President Franco Chimenti announced on Monday. "Despite all the difficulties linked to the health emergency," he said, "the FIG has made all possible efforts to give life this year too to a tournament with a great tradition". Chimenti was re-elected Monday for his sixth term. (ANSA).