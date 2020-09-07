Recovery Fund may boost GDP by 3% - BoI

ROME, SEP 7 - The 209 billion euros from the EU's post-COVID Recovery Fund may boost the Italian economy by as much as 3% of GDP, the Bank of Italy said Monday. The biggest single chunk of the 750 billion euro fund may have "significant benefits" for the Italian economy, said the BoI's structure service chief, Fabrizio Balassone, in a hearing at the House. To receive these benefits, however, Italy must make an "extraordinary effort in planning activity and a capacity for realization that it has not always shown it possesses," he stressed. Balassone added that it was very hard to quantify the possible effects of the fund. "Uncertainty is very high," he said. The Italian central bank has simulated two scenarios, he said. In the more favorable one, he said, GDP would rise by 3% by 2025. (ANSA).