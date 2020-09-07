Lunedì 07 Settembre 2020 | 18:23

PARMA
Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

ROME
Coronavirus: infections down again, but 12 more dead

ROME
Recovery Fund may boost GDP by 3% - BoI

MILAN
Berlusconi improving says personal doc

PARMA
Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

ROME
Di Maio calls for new elections in Belarus

ROME
Di Maio urges Russia to punish Navalny culprits

ROME
Probe ordered into Johnny the Gypsy's latest jailbreak

VENICE
Young must know Iotti says Cortellesi in Venice

MILAN
Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

SIENA
Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri. «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccecontrolli dei CC
Lecce, blitz nel campo nomadi: scoperti oltre 3 chili di droga e piante di marijuana

BariMobilità
Bari, disponibili primi 8 autobus ibridi: rafforzeranno linee trasporto scolastico

Batinformazione e formazione
Barletta, al via la «Disfida della sicurezza»

BrindisiVerso il voto
Regionali, Salvini a Brindisi: «Tornerò in Puglia il prossimo week end e con me ci sarà Fitto»

TarantoControlli della polizia
Taranto, spacciavano cocaina in casa: nei guai coppia di pusher

Foggiala tragedia
Foggia, eseguita autopsia su corpo di Ciro Campagna: mercoledì i funerali

Materal'inaugurazione
Matera, una «Fontana degli innamorati» nel bel mezzo dei Sassi

PotenzaLA SITUAZIONE
Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

Italy concerned says FM in call to opposite number

ROME, SEP 7 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday called for fresh elections in Belarus after last month's poll, widely viewed as rigged, that led to the confirmation of long-time President Alexander Lukashenko. Di Maio said Italy was "very concerned" about the situation in Belarus and urged new elections there "complying with the highest international standards". He said the EU was set to issue sanctions targeted at individuals held responsible for "the violence and falsification of results". The EU also gave its full support to internal dialogue between Lukashenko and the opposition, Di Maio said. He said he had passed on these messages in a phone call he had requested with his Belarus opposite number Vladimir Makei. Unidentified masked men snatched the leading Belarusian opposition figure, Maria Kolesnikova, from the street in the centre of the capital, Minsk, on Monday and drove her away in a minivan, witnesses told local media. Kolesnikova was one of the campaign partners of the opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory against the long-ruling president, Alexander Lukashenko, in disputed elections on 9 August. Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has rejected international calls to hold fresh free and fair elections. (ANSA).

