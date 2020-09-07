Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
PARMA
07 Settembre 2020
PARMA, SEP 7 - This year's 77th edition of the Italian Open will be held at the Chervò Golf Club at San Vigilio di Pozzolengo near Brescia on October 22-25, Italian Golf Federation (FIG) President Franco Chimenti announced on Monday. "Despite all the difficulties linked to the health emergency," he said, "the FIG has made all possible efforts to give life this year too to a tournament with a great tradition". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su