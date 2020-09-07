Berlusconi improving says personal doc

MILAN, SEP 7 - Silvio Berlusconi's clinical picture is improving four days after he was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo, said Monday. "The overall clinical picture appears to be improving, and is consistent with the haemo-chemical evidence and the return of a robust specific immune response, associated with a reduction of the indices of phlogosis," Zangrillo's daily bulletin said. Berlusconi, who turns 84 later this month, is alert and not in intensive care. The three-time ex-premier and media magnate has said he is ready to lead his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party in elections in seven Italian regions including Veneto, Tuscany, Marche and Puglia and many towns and cities on September 20-21. Berlusconi's eldest daughter Marina has also tested positive for COVID like her father and two other children Barbara and Luigi, sources said Monday. Marina Berlusconi, 54, is chairwoman of the family holding company Fininvest and also chairwoman of the Mondadori publishing group. She is one of Italy's most successful businesswomen. Fininvest sources said she was well and continuing to work on the phone. She has been in isolation with her family in their Milanese home since last Wednesday when her father tested positive for the virus. It is not known whether the other members of her family, who are protected by privacy rules, are also COVID-positive. But ANSA has learned that her husband and her two children, both minors, are in good condition too. (ANSA).