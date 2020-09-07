Lunedì 07 Settembre 2020 | 17:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Berlusconi improving says personal doc

Berlusconi improving says personal doc

 
PARMA
Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

 
ROME
Di Maio calls for new elections in Belarus

Di Maio calls for new elections in Belarus

 
ROME
Di Maio urges Russia to punish Navalny culprits

Di Maio urges Russia to punish Navalny culprits

 
ROME
Probe ordered into Johnny the Gypsy's latest jailbreak

Probe ordered into Johnny the Gypsy's latest jailbreak

 
VENICE
Young must know Iotti says Cortellesi in Venice

Young must know Iotti says Cortellesi in Venice

 
MILAN
Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

 
SIENA
Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope axes US 'abuse bishop'

Pope axes US 'abuse bishop'

 
ROME
4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

 
ROME
71 COVID-linked suicides in Italy since March

71 COVID-linked suicides in Italy since March

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri. «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri: «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccecontrolli dei CC
Lecce, blitz nel campo nomadi: scoperti oltre 3 chili di droga e piante di marijuana

Lecce, blitz nel campo nomadi: scoperti oltre 3 chili di droga e piante di marijuana

 
BariMobilità
Bari, disponibili primi 8 autobus ibridi: rafforzeranno linee trasporto scolastico

Bari, disponibili primi 8 autobus ibridi: rafforzeranno linee trasporto scolastico

 
Batinformazione e formazione
Barletta, al via la «Disfida della sicurezza»

Barletta, al via la «Disfida della sicurezza»

 
BrindisiVerso il voto
Regionali, Salvini a Brindisi: «Tornerò in Puglia il prossimo week end e con me ci sarà Fitto»

Regionali, Salvini a Brindisi: «Tornerò in Puglia il prossimo week end e con me ci sarà Fitto»

 
TarantoControlli della polizia
Taranto, spacciavano cocaina in casa: nei guai coppia di pusher

Taranto, spacciavano cocaina in casa: nei guai coppia di pusher

 
Foggiala tragedia
Foggia, eseguita autopsia su corpo di Ciro Campagna: mercoledì i funerali

Foggia, eseguita autopsia su corpo di Ciro Campagna: mercoledì i funerali

 
Materal'inaugurazione
Matera, una «Fontana degli innamorati» nel bel mezzo dei Sassi

Matera, una «Fontana degli innamorati» nel bel mezzo dei Sassi

 
PotenzaLA SITUAZIONE
Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 60 nuovi casi e una vittima nel Barese. Analizzati 3358 tamponi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 60 casi e 1 vittima nel Barese. Analizzati 3358 tamponi

Taranto, Covid-19, positivo un marinaio

Taranto, un marinaio positivo al Coronavirus

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

VENETO - Verona, grandine distrugge coltivazioni

VENETO - Verona, grandine distrugge coltivazioni VIDEO

La cipolla rossa per combattere il Covid: comune di Acquaviva chiede di acquisire lo studio

La cipolla rossa per combattere il Covid: comune di Acquaviva chiede di acquisire lo studio

MILAN

Berlusconi improving says personal doc

'Robust' immune response says daily bulletin

Berlusconi improving says personal doc

MILAN, SEP 7 - Silvio Berlusconi's clinical picture is improving four days after he was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo, said Monday. "The overall clinical picture appears to be improving, and is consistent with the haemo-chemical evidence and the return of a robust specific immune response, associated with a reduction of the indices of phlogosis," Zangrillo's daily bulletin said. Berlusconi, who turns 84 later this month, is alert and not in intensive care. The three-time ex-premier and media magnate has said he is ready to lead his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party in elections in seven Italian regions including Veneto, Tuscany, Marche and Puglia and many towns and cities on September 20-21. Berlusconi's eldest daughter Marina has also tested positive for COVID like her father and two other children Barbara and Luigi, sources said Monday. Marina Berlusconi, 54, is chairwoman of the family holding company Fininvest and also chairwoman of the Mondadori publishing group. She is one of Italy's most successful businesswomen. Fininvest sources said she was well and continuing to work on the phone. She has been in isolation with her family in their Milanese home since last Wednesday when her father tested positive for the virus. It is not known whether the other members of her family, who are protected by privacy rules, are also COVID-positive. But ANSA has learned that her husband and her two children, both minors, are in good condition too. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati