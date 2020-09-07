Probe ordered into Johnny the Gypsy's latest jailbreak

ROME, SEP 7 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede on Monday ordered an investigation into the jail break at the weekend of a convicted murderer known as Johnny the Gypsy for his Sinti roots. Saturday's was the third jail break of Giuseppe Mastini, 60, who disappeared on a day's furlough for good behaviour from Sassari prison on Sardinia. Mastini had been held at Sassari since 2017. A manhunt has failed to turn up any trace of the lifer. Mastini was moved to Sassari's high-security jail after escaping from a prison near Savona in July 2017. Mastini, who was also briefly probed for the 1975 murder of filmmaker and writer Pier Paolo Pasolini, has had a film and a song made about him. Mastini first went to jail while a young man after killing a tram driver and escaped twice, first from Casal del Marmo jail, and then from prison island of Pianosa. In summer 1983 he was arrested again, after a shoot-out with police. Four years later he obtained a furlough for good behaviour and during that furlough, in February 1987, went on a bloody trail of crimes that ended up with the arrest of his girlfriend Zaira Pochetti, who died a few years later after a long illness. Towards the end of the manhunt, Mastini stole several cars, robbed petrol stations, kidnapped a girl, Silvia Leonardi, and shot at police killing a guard, Michele Giraldi, and wounding a Carabinieri brigadier, Bruno Nolfi. He gave himself up in the countryside near Mentana outside Rome, surrounded by police. Sentenced to life in 1989, he was in Fossano jail near Savona for several years. Pasolini was killed on November 2, 1975 by a rent boy who subsequently reversed his confession and said others had been involved. The murder remains a mystery. Bonafede, the justice minister, said Monday he wanted to see if the surveillance court that granted Mastini his latest furlough had acted with due diligence. (ANSA).