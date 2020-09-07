Lunedì 07 Settembre 2020 | 18:23

PARMA
Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

ROME
Coronavirus: infections down again, but 12 more dead

ROME
Recovery Fund may boost GDP by 3% - BoI

MILAN
Berlusconi improving says personal doc

PARMA
Golf: Italian Open near Brescia Oct 22-25

ROME
Di Maio calls for new elections in Belarus

ROME
Di Maio urges Russia to punish Navalny culprits

ROME
Probe ordered into Johnny the Gypsy's latest jailbreak

VENICE
Young must know Iotti says Cortellesi in Venice

MILAN
Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

SIENA
Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri. «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

Leccecontrolli dei CC
Lecce, blitz nel campo nomadi: scoperti oltre 3 chili di droga e piante di marijuana

BariMobilità
Bari, disponibili primi 8 autobus ibridi: rafforzeranno linee trasporto scolastico

Batinformazione e formazione
Barletta, al via la «Disfida della sicurezza»

BrindisiVerso il voto
Regionali, Salvini a Brindisi: «Tornerò in Puglia il prossimo week end e con me ci sarà Fitto»

TarantoControlli della polizia
Taranto, spacciavano cocaina in casa: nei guai coppia di pusher

Foggiala tragedia
Foggia, eseguita autopsia su corpo di Ciro Campagna: mercoledì i funerali

Materal'inaugurazione
Matera, una «Fontana degli innamorati» nel bel mezzo dei Sassi

PotenzaLA SITUAZIONE
Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

Coronavirus, in Puglia 60 nuovi casi e una vittima nel Barese. Analizzati 3358 tamponi

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Taranto, Covid-19, positivo un marinaio

VENETO - Verona, grandine distrugge coltivazioni

La cipolla rossa per combattere il Covid: comune di Acquaviva chiede di acquisire lo studio

ROME

Probe ordered into Johnny the Gypsy's latest jailbreak

3rd time murderer Giuseppe Mastini has fled captivity

ROME, SEP 7 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede on Monday ordered an investigation into the jail break at the weekend of a convicted murderer known as Johnny the Gypsy for his Sinti roots. Saturday's was the third jail break of Giuseppe Mastini, 60, who disappeared on a day's furlough for good behaviour from Sassari prison on Sardinia. Mastini had been held at Sassari since 2017. A manhunt has failed to turn up any trace of the lifer. Mastini was moved to Sassari's high-security jail after escaping from a prison near Savona in July 2017. Mastini, who was also briefly probed for the 1975 murder of filmmaker and writer Pier Paolo Pasolini, has had a film and a song made about him. Mastini first went to jail while a young man after killing a tram driver and escaped twice, first from Casal del Marmo jail, and then from prison island of Pianosa. In summer 1983 he was arrested again, after a shoot-out with police. Four years later he obtained a furlough for good behaviour and during that furlough, in February 1987, went on a bloody trail of crimes that ended up with the arrest of his girlfriend Zaira Pochetti, who died a few years later after a long illness. Towards the end of the manhunt, Mastini stole several cars, robbed petrol stations, kidnapped a girl, Silvia Leonardi, and shot at police killing a guard, Michele Giraldi, and wounding a Carabinieri brigadier, Bruno Nolfi. He gave himself up in the countryside near Mentana outside Rome, surrounded by police. Sentenced to life in 1989, he was in Fossano jail near Savona for several years. Pasolini was killed on November 2, 1975 by a rent boy who subsequently reversed his confession and said others had been involved. The murder remains a mystery. Bonafede, the justice minister, said Monday he wanted to see if the surveillance court that granted Mastini his latest furlough had acted with due diligence. (ANSA).

