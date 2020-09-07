Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

MILAN, SEP 7 - Aleksandar Kolarov has joined Inter Milan in a 1.5 million move from AS Roma. The 35-year-old Serbia left-back is expected to sign a one-year contract worth around three million euros, with an option for a second season. Former Lazio and Man City defender Kolarov is having a medical in Milan Monday and Tuesday. His arrival will then be officially announced. Kolarov played for Lazio from 2007 to 2010 and for Man City from 2010 to 2017, before joining the Giallorossi. In his three seasons in the Italian capital he played 132 games and scored 19 goals. He is known for strong and pinpoint crossing and powerful shooting with his favoured left foot. (ANSA).