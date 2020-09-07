Lunedì 07 Settembre 2020 | 16:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Probe ordered into Johnny the Gypsy's latest jailbreak

Probe ordered into Johnny the Gypsy's latest jailbreak

 
VENICE
Young must know Iotti says Cortellesi in Venice

Young must know Iotti says Cortellesi in Venice

 
MILAN
Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

 
SIENA
Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope axes US 'abuse bishop'

Pope axes US 'abuse bishop'

 
ROME
4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

 
ROME
71 COVID-linked suicides in Italy since March

71 COVID-linked suicides in Italy since March

 
NAPLES
De Luca probed for promoting cops to staff

De Luca probed for promoting cops to staff

 
BOLZANO
Alto Adige opens school year 1 week early

Alto Adige opens school year 1 week early

 
MILAN
Marina Berlusconi tests positive for COVID

Marina Berlusconi tests positive for COVID

 
ROME
COVID: New post-lockdown record of 1,733 new cases

COVID: New post-lockdown record of 1,733 new cases

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri. «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri: «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batinformazione e formazione
Barletta, al via la «Disfida della sicurezza»

Barletta, al via la «Disfida della sicurezza»

 
BrindisiVerso il voto
Regionali, Salvini a Brindisi: «Tornerò in Puglia il prossimo week end e con me ci sarà Fitto»

Regionali, Salvini a Brindisi: «Tornerò in Puglia il prossimo week end e con me ci sarà Fitto»

 
TarantoControlli della polizia
Taranto, spacciavano cocaina in casa: nei guai coppia di pusher

Taranto, spacciavano cocaina in casa: nei guai coppia di pusher

 
Foggiala tragedia
Foggia, eseguita autopsia su corpo di Ciro Campagna: mercoledì i funerali

Foggia, eseguita autopsia su corpo di Ciro Campagna: mercoledì i funerali

 
Materal'inaugurazione
Matera, una «Fontana degli innamorati» nel bel mezzo dei Sassi

Matera, una «Fontana degli innamorati» nel bel mezzo dei Sassi

 
BariLA PROTESTA
Bari, disabili tornano in piazza per il caso protesi

Bari, disabili tornano in piazza per il caso protesi

 
PotenzaLA SITUAZIONE
Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

 
PhotoNewsdeturpamento e imbrattamento
Alessano, individuate autrici di scritte blasfeme su chiesa antica: denunciate due «writer»

Alessano, individuate autrici di scritte blasfeme su chiesa antica: denunciate due «writer»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 60 nuovi casi e una vittima nel Barese. Analizzati 3358 tamponi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 60 casi e 1 vittima nel Barese. Analizzati 3358 tamponi

Taranto, Covid-19, positivo un marinaio

Taranto, un marinaio positivo al Coronavirus

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

VENETO - Verona, grandine distrugge coltivazioni

VENETO - Verona, grandine distrugge coltivazioni VIDEO

La cipolla rossa per combattere il Covid: comune di Acquaviva chiede di acquisire lo studio

La cipolla rossa per combattere il Covid: comune di Acquaviva chiede di acquisire lo studio

MILAN

Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

Serbia defender, 35, set to be announced Tuesday

Soccer: Kolarov joins Inter from Roma

MILAN, SEP 7 - Aleksandar Kolarov has joined Inter Milan in a 1.5 million move from AS Roma. The 35-year-old Serbia left-back is expected to sign a one-year contract worth around three million euros, with an option for a second season. Former Lazio and Man City defender Kolarov is having a medical in Milan Monday and Tuesday. His arrival will then be officially announced. Kolarov played for Lazio from 2007 to 2010 and for Man City from 2010 to 2017, before joining the Giallorossi. In his three seasons in the Italian capital he played 132 games and scored 19 goals. He is known for strong and pinpoint crossing and powerful shooting with his favoured left foot. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati