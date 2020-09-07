Lunedì 07 Settembre 2020 | 14:42

SIENA
Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

VATICAN CITY
Pope axes US 'abuse bishop'

ROME
4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

ROME
71 COVID-linked suicides in Italy since March

NAPLES
De Luca probed for promoting cops to staff

BOLZANO
Alto Adige opens school year 1 week early

MILAN
Marina Berlusconi tests positive for COVID

ROME
COVID: New post-lockdown record of 1,733 new cases

MILAN
Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

MILAN
Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

AGRIGENTO
Migrant flees centre, run down and killed

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri. «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

HomeL'EVENTO
Matera pronta al Giro d'Italia: tra un mese la carovana ciclistica tra i Sassi

PotenzaLA SITUAZIONE
Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

PhotoNewsdeturpamento e imbrattamento
Alessano, individuate autrici di scritte blasfeme su chiesa antica: denunciate due «writer»

BariControlli dei CC
Adelfia, in giro con la droga aveva in auto anche coltelli e armi giocattolo: arrestato 46enne

Batpericolo contagio
Trinitapoli, dipendente Comune positivo al Covid: chiusi uffici di Palazzo di città

Tarantoastensione lavoro
Mittal Taranto, oggi sciopero nel reparto Laf: il 9 settembre consiglio di fabbrica

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Fasano, mini piantagione marijuana scoperta tra la vegetazione: 2 arresti e una denuncia

Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, palazzina ex Onpi senza acqua: protestano i residenti e bloccano la strada

Coronavirus, in Puglia 60 nuovi casi e una vittima nel Barese. Analizzati 3358 tamponi

Taranto, Covid-19, positivo un marinaio

VENETO - Verona, grandine distrugge coltivazioni

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

La cipolla rossa per combattere il Covid: comune di Acquaviva chiede di acquisire lo studio

SIENA

Epidemic 'still giving significant numbers' says health min

SIENA, SEP 7 - Italy cannot yet lower its guard on the COVID epidemic, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday. "We can't take anything for granted," Speranza said on a visit to a research lab in Siena. "As is well-known, COVID is continuing to have significant numbers, so we must not lower our guard". Speranza said "we have months ahead of us in which we must still resisit in view of a safe vaccine and safe treatments which we hope can start from the research done in this very palazzo". The minister was visiting the biomedical incubator Toscana LIfe Sciences. Sunday saw a fall of 400 in the number of new COVID cases in Italy in the previous 24 hours, to 1,297. There were seven more COVID-positive deaths, down from 16 on Saturday. The number of tests was around 30,000 down at 76,000. (ANSA).

