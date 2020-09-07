Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

SIENA, SEP 7 - Italy cannot yet lower its guard on the COVID epidemic, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday. "We can't take anything for granted," Speranza said on a visit to a research lab in Siena. "As is well-known, COVID is continuing to have significant numbers, so we must not lower our guard". Speranza said "we have months ahead of us in which we must still resisit in view of a safe vaccine and safe treatments which we hope can start from the research done in this very palazzo". The minister was visiting the biomedical incubator Toscana LIfe Sciences. Sunday saw a fall of 400 in the number of new COVID cases in Italy in the previous 24 hours, to 1,297. There were seven more COVID-positive deaths, down from 16 on Saturday. The number of tests was around 30,000 down at 76,000. (ANSA).