Lunedì 07 Settembre 2020 | 14:42

SIENA
Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

VATICAN CITY
Pope axes US 'abuse bishop'

ROME
4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

ROME
71 COVID-linked suicides in Italy since March

NAPLES
De Luca probed for promoting cops to staff

BOLZANO
Alto Adige opens school year 1 week early

MILAN
Marina Berlusconi tests positive for COVID

ROME
COVID: New post-lockdown record of 1,733 new cases

MILAN
Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

MILAN
Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

AGRIGENTO
Migrant flees centre, run down and killed

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri. «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

HomeL'EVENTO
Matera pronta al Giro d'Italia: tra un mese la carovana ciclistica tra i Sassi

PotenzaLA SITUAZIONE
Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

PhotoNewsdeturpamento e imbrattamento
Alessano, individuate autrici di scritte blasfeme su chiesa antica: denunciate due «writer»

BariControlli dei CC
Adelfia, in giro con la droga aveva in auto anche coltelli e armi giocattolo: arrestato 46enne

Batpericolo contagio
Trinitapoli, dipendente Comune positivo al Covid: chiusi uffici di Palazzo di città

Tarantoastensione lavoro
Mittal Taranto, oggi sciopero nel reparto Laf: il 9 settembre consiglio di fabbrica

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Fasano, mini piantagione marijuana scoperta tra la vegetazione: 2 arresti e una denuncia

Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, palazzina ex Onpi senza acqua: protestano i residenti e bloccano la strada

Coronavirus, in Puglia 60 nuovi casi e una vittima nel Barese. Analizzati 3358 tamponi

Taranto, Covid-19, positivo un marinaio

VENETO - Verona, grandine distrugge coltivazioni

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

La cipolla rossa per combattere il Covid: comune di Acquaviva chiede di acquisire lo studio

ROME

4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

Cape Verdian-Italian killed after defending friend near Rome

ROME, SEP 7 - Four men in their 20s have been arrested in the beating death of a 21-year-old Cape Verdian-Italian in the street at Colleferro outside Rome on Saturday night. Willy Monteiro Duarte. died after a savage beating with kicks and punches after trying to defend a friend is his from the four, two of whom are mixed martial arts practitioners. Duarte, who had only recently become an Italian citizen, was from Paliano near Frosinone, between Rome and Naples. His four alleged assailants are from the nearby town of Artena. They have been named as Francesco Belleggia, 23, Mario Pincarelli, 22, and brothers and MMA experts Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, 25 and 24. The four have been taken to Rome's Rebibbia Prison. They have been charged with manslaughter. Prosecutors are reportedly looking into a possible racial element to the attack. A day of mourning has been called Monday at Paliano, Duarte's town of residence - although he was originally from nearby Fiuggi. It is also a day of mourning in Colleferro, where the attack took place. (ANSA).

