4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

ROME, SEP 7 - Four men in their 20s have been arrested in the beating death of a 21-year-old Cape Verdian-Italian in the street at Colleferro outside Rome on Saturday night. Willy Monteiro Duarte. died after a savage beating with kicks and punches after trying to defend a friend is his from the four, two of whom are mixed martial arts practitioners. Duarte, who had only recently become an Italian citizen, was from Paliano near Frosinone, between Rome and Naples. His four alleged assailants are from the nearby town of Artena. They have been named as Francesco Belleggia, 23, Mario Pincarelli, 22, and brothers and MMA experts Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, 25 and 24. The four have been taken to Rome's Rebibbia Prison. They have been charged with manslaughter. Prosecutors are reportedly looking into a possible racial element to the attack. A day of mourning has been called Monday at Paliano, Duarte's town of residence - although he was originally from nearby Fiuggi. It is also a day of mourning in Colleferro, where the attack took place. (ANSA).