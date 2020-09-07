Lunedì 07 Settembre 2020 | 14:42

SIENA
Don't lower COVID guard says Speranza

VATICAN CITY
Pope axes US 'abuse bishop'

ROME
4 men arrested in beating death of man, 21

ROME
71 COVID-linked suicides in Italy since March

NAPLES
De Luca probed for promoting cops to staff

BOLZANO
Alto Adige opens school year 1 week early

MILAN
Marina Berlusconi tests positive for COVID

ROME
COVID: New post-lockdown record of 1,733 new cases

MILAN
Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

MILAN
Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

AGRIGENTO
Migrant flees centre, run down and killed

Calcio
Lo SpaccaBari di Auteri. «Tanta ferocia, bel gioco»

Matera pronta al Giro d'Italia: tra un mese la carovana ciclistica tra i Sassi

Basilicata, test su lavoratori scuola: mancano medici e kit

Alessano, individuate autrici di scritte blasfeme su chiesa antica: denunciate due «writer»

Adelfia, in giro con la droga aveva in auto anche coltelli e armi giocattolo: arrestato 46enne

Trinitapoli, dipendente Comune positivo al Covid: chiusi uffici di Palazzo di città

Mittal Taranto, oggi sciopero nel reparto Laf: il 9 settembre consiglio di fabbrica

Fasano, mini piantagione marijuana scoperta tra la vegetazione: 2 arresti e una denuncia

Foggia, palazzina ex Onpi senza acqua: protestano i residenti e bloccano la strada

Coronavirus, in Puglia 60 nuovi casi e una vittima nel Barese. Analizzati 3358 tamponi

Taranto, Covid-19, positivo un marinaio

VENETO - Verona, grandine distrugge coltivazioni

Palo del Colle, contagi boom: i malati schizzano a 24, anche 2 adolescenti

La cipolla rossa per combattere il Covid: comune di Acquaviva chiede di acquisire lo studio

VATICAN CITY

Michael Mulloy accused of busing minor in early 1980s

VATICAN CITY, SEP 7 - Pope Francis on Monday accepted the resignation of a US bishop accused of abusing a boy when he was a priest in the early 1980s. Msgr Michael Mulloy had been named bishop-elect of Duluth, Minnesota, on June 19 this year. The diocese of Duluth said that after the appointment the diocese of Rapid City had been "notified of a charge against Father Mulloy of sexually abusing a minor in the early 1980s." Mulloy, 66, was appointed to lead the Minnesota diocese on June 19, and his consecration and installation as bishop were scheduled to take place Oct. 1, the Catholic News Service reported Monday. According to a statement from the Diocese of Rapid City, where Mulloy had been administrator since August 2019, the diocese on Aug. 7 "received notification of an allegation against Father Mulloy of sexual abuse of a minor in the early 1980s." Mulloy received a summary of the allegation against him and subsequently submitted his resignation as the bishop-elect of Duluth. Mulloy had been vicar general and vicar for clergy in the Diocese of Rapid City since 2017. His appointment as bishop of Duluth almost three months ago followed the unexpected death of Bishop Paul Sirba on Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 59, the Catholic News Service said. (ANSA).

