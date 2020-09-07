De Luca probed for promoting cops to staff

NAPLES, SEP 7 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca has been placed under investigation for allegedly promoting traffic police onto his staff, the La Repubblica daily reported Monday. De Luca, 71, is reportedly under investigation for abuse of office and fraud, the left-leaning newspaper said. The case concerns four traffic cops from Salerno who were allegedly promoted to De Luca's regional government staff. They were allegedly given roles in his secretariat, La Repubblica said. De Luca was questioned by police in the last few months. De Luca, who is known for his pugnacious personality and strong policy stances, declined to comment on the report. He opened his arms wide in a resigned expression and simply said "today we will decide when to reopen the schools in Campania". De Luca, who previously served as mayor of Salerno for over 17 years, has been Campania governor since 2015. He has often been described as a populist politician and became known for his controversial statements. He is nicknamed Lo Sceriffo ("The Sheriff"), due to his authoritarian style, but also Don Vincenzo. (ANSA).