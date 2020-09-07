ROME, SEP 7 - There have been 71 COVID-linked suicides in Italy since March, the national association of psychologists said Monday. Furthermore, a conference in Rome heard, there have been 46 attempted suicides. "Social isolation is reaping a heavy toll," they said. The number of new COVID cases fell slightly Sunday. But the number of patients in intensive care started rising again. Health Minister Roberto Speranza denied opposition leader Matteo Salvini's contention that the government's scientific and technical committee (CTS) had a "secret plan". Later Monday Premier Giuseppe Conte will sign a new decree prolonging the state of emergency until September 30. Three-time premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi, 83, passed a "tranquil" fourth night in a Milan hospital after contracting the virus. (ANSA).