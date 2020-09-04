COVID: New post-lockdown record of 1,733 new cases

ROME, SEP 4 - Italy on Friday saw a new post-lockdown record of 1,733 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. It is the highest daily rise since May 2. The daily tally was up from 1,397 on Thursday, the health ministry said. New deaths were also up, at 11 Friday compared to 10 on Thursday. The number of tests was up 21,000 to more than 113,000. The number of those newly recovered was up to 537 Friday, from 289 on Thursday. (ANSA).