Venerdì 04 Settembre 2020 | 19:12

ROME
COVID: New post-lockdown record of 1,733 new cases

MILAN
Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

MILAN
Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

AGRIGENTO
Migrant flees centre, run down and killed

VENICE
1st Italian film vying for Lion screens in Venice Friday

ROME
Coronavirus: singing shd be banned at school

NAPLES
Woman found dead in well near Naples

ROME

Italy's post-COVID agenda must be revised - Di Maio

 
VATICAN CITY
Post-COVID green and creative, look to young - pope

ROME
Coronavirus: singing shd be banned at school

MILAN
Berlusconi hospitalised with COVID

LEGA PRO
La vecchia anima del Bari fondamenta del presente

BariIn città
Covid a Monopoli, 8 nuovi casi: tra loro una bimba, sale a 12 il numero dei positivi

LecceLa curiosità
La pizzica si balla anche a Shanghai in Cina: il video diventa virale

MateraLE INDAGINI
Bomba a Cifarelli e tentata estorsione verso Di Marzio. Coretti ai domiciliari

TarantoL'evento
In arrivo a Taranto Achille Lauro, Amii Stewart e Bernal

FoggiaIl caso
Rifiuti, sequestrate nel Foggiano 7 vasche usate come discarica: piene di fanghi

BrindisiNEL BRINDISINO
Fasano, nuovo look per l'Umberto I: ci sono 7 milioni

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, su 604 tamponi 7 positivi: 4 i guariti

BatI DISAGI
Trani tribunale: processi in corso tra virus e cantieri aperti

ROME

ROME, SEP 4 - Italy on Friday saw a new post-lockdown record of 1,733 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. It is the highest daily rise since May 2. The daily tally was up from 1,397 on Thursday, the health ministry said. New deaths were also up, at 11 Friday compared to 10 on Thursday. The number of tests was up 21,000 to more than 113,000. The number of those newly recovered was up to 537 Friday, from 289 on Thursday. (ANSA).

abbonati