Berlusconi has 'bland' lung condition from COVID, not in ICU

MILAN, SEP 4 - Three-time ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi has a "bland" lung condition after being hospitalised with COVID-19 in Milan, a top doctor there, his personal physician, said Friday. Berlusconi is not in intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo said. Zangrillo said the three-time former premier and media magnate had a "bland" case of lung infection from the virus. He described the clinical picture as "tranquil and comforting". Zangrillo described reports that Berlusconi was having respiratory support as "fantasy". The general condition of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader is not concerning, the hospital said. A CAT scan revealed that he is suffering from "precocious bilateral pneumonia". Pneumologist Luca Richedli, a member of the government's COVID scientific and technical committee (CTS), said "I am convinced it was a precautionary hospitalisation and that there will be a positive evolution". Berlusconi, who had been in domestic isolation at his villa outside Milan since Wednesday, was taken into the San Raffaele Thursday night, mainly as a precautionary measure, FI said. Berlusconi, who turns 84 this month, had a faulty heart valve replaced in 2016. Berlusconi said earlier Thursday he was "quite well" and would take part "in all possible ways" in the campaign for local elections on September 20 and 21. "I want to reassure you that I am quite well and I continue to work and I'll take part in every way possible in the ongoing election campaign," he said on the phone to a convention of FI's women's movement Azurro Donna in Genoa. He said he had been "moved" by all the messages of support and sympathy he had received from well wishers and even political opponents. Berlusconi said he was over a fever and cramps. The former AC Milan owner's partner, a 30-year-old FI MP, has also tested positive for the virus, as have his children Barbara and Luigi. Berlusconi, who turns 84 on September 29, had tested negative in Sardinia on August 25 after his friend, businessman and former Benetton motor racing boss Flavio Briatore tested positive after they met at the magnate's Sardinian villa. Over 60 COVID cases have been linked to a cluster at the ex-Benetton boss's Billionaire nightclub. "This has happened to me too but I continue my battle," said Berlusconi. He said he was ready to continue leading FI in seven regional and hundreds of municipal elections across Italy on September 20-21. Berlusconi, formerly the owner of seven-time European soccer champs Milan, was long the undisputed leader of Italy's centre right. But FI was overtaken a few years ago by Matteo Salvini's surging League, a nationalist, Euroskeptic and anti-migrant populist party. More recently FI has also been surpassed by another nationalist populist party, Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (FdI). But Berlusconi insists FI remains the "linchpin" of the opposition to independent Premier Giuseppe Conte's populist and centre-left government. The two main government partners are the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The M5S was formerly in government with the League but Salvini pulled the plug on that 14-month administration in August last year hoping to force a snap election. Instead, to his surprise and dismay, the M5S formed an unprecedented alliance with their longtime foes in the PD. The new partner of Berlusconi after he left nearly 10-year girlfriend Francesca Pascale, FI MP Marta Fascina, has also tested positive for COVID. Fascina, 30, has been 83-year-old Berlusconi's girlfriend since he split from 35-year-old former TV showgirl Pascale in March. Fascina tested positive like her boyfriend Wednesday and is in isolation with him at his villa at Arcore outside Milan. She spent the whole of the COVID lockdown with him at the Provence villa of his eldest daughter Marina, then accompanied him for a holiday on the yacht of business partner Ennio Doris, and latterly shared a vacation with the former premier in Sardinia, where they are believed to have contracted the virus. Fascina has been an FI MP since the last general election in 2018. She was born in southern Calabria but has spent much of her life in Campania, where she was elected. Berlusconi has served three terms as premier, starting in 1994 and ending in 2011. His COVID case has made headlines worldwide. FI is expected to struggle in the September 20-21 elections. The elections will take place in seven regions: Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Val d'Aosta. Municipal elections will take place in 1,149 comuni across Italy. Some 18 provincial capitals will go to the polls: Agrigento, Andria, Aosta, Arezzo, Bolzano, Chieti, Crotone, Enna, Fermo, Lecco, Macerata, Mantua, Matera, Nuoro, Reggio Calabria, Trani, Trento and Venice. Three of these are also regional capitals: Aosta, Trento and Venice. On the same dates, Sep 20-21, in a constitutional referendum, voters will be asked whether they approve a constitutional law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. The overall cut in parliamentarians proposed is from 945 to 600, one of the lowest number of lawmakers in Europe. Barbara Berlusconi, 36, is a former AC Milan manager and on the board of the family holding company Fininvest. Luigi Berlusconi, 31, is the chairman of Holding Quattordicesima, the holding company that collects the interests of Barbara and Luigi and their 34-year-old sister Eleonora. Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi are Berlusconi's children by his second ex-wife, former actress Veronica Lario. He has two children by his first wife, Marina, 54, and Piersilvio, 51. They are respectively the president and CEO of Fininvest. Eleonora, who has three children by English personal trainer and model Guy Binns, also holds an executive post in Holding Quattordicesima, like her sister Barbara. (ANSA).