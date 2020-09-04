Venerdì 04 Settembre 2020 | 15:52

AGRIGENTO
Migrant flees centre, run down and killed

VENICE
1st Italian film vying for Lion screens in Venice Friday

ROME
Coronavirus: singing shd be banned at school

NAPLES
Woman found dead in well near Naples

ROME

VATICAN CITY
Post-COVID green and creative, look to young - pope

ROME
Coronavirus: singing shd be banned at school

MILAN
Berlusconi hospitalised with COVID

MILAN
Berlusconi 'in fine form' after testing positive for COVID

ROME
Norway warns agst travel to Italy, imposes quarantine

FLORENCE
Soccer: Italy 'can grow' says Mancini

Il Biancorosso

Calciomercato
Bari calcio, arriva Andreoni: firmato un triennale con i biancorossi

LecceI dati
Coronavirus, il 50% dei salentini ha preso il virus all'estero

FoggiaIl caso
Rifiuti, sequestrate nel Foggiano 7 vasche usate come discarica: piene di fanghi

TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal proroga la cig covid di altre 9 settimane

BariL'ALLERTA
Pescatori baresi alle prese con l'incubo dei granchi blu

BrindisiNEL BRINDISINO
Fasano, nuovo look per l'Umberto I: ci sono 7 milioni

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, su 604 tamponi 7 positivi: 4 i guariti

BatI DISAGI
Trani tribunale: processi in corso tra virus e cantieri aperti

MateraIl caso
Matera, «sosteniamo ricerca sulla Sla» e derubano 500 euro a famiglia: arrestate 2 badanti

AGRIGENTO

Eritrean, 20, dies near Agrigento, 3 cops hurt

Migrant flees centre, run down and killed

AGRIGENTO, SEP 4 - A 20-year-old Eritrean migrant was run down and killed after he fled a migrant centre near Agrigento Friday. The unnamed migrant escaped from the Villa Sikania reception centre at Siculiana. He had been there since August 1. Three police who were trying to stop him were also hit and injured by the same car. Two of them suffered traumas and bruises. The third sustained a "nasty fracture", police said, and will need surgery. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said the migrant's death was a "tragedy that must not be allowed to happen again". Several migrants escaped from a couple of Sicilian migrant reception centres this past week. They were caught. (ANSA).

